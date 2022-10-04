Tom Brady is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Through the years, he has built an empire that puts his net worth in a very good spot thanks to the money he has made during his career.

It is known that Tom Brady is one of the most successful players in NFL history. He is a legend for the New England Patriots and now he is building a new story with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he already won a championship.

Thanks to those rings, Tom Brady's finances are very solid. The 45-year-old is not only a quarterback, but also a spokesman and entrepreneur, thinking of his future after he retires from the NFL.

Tom Brady's net worth in 2022

After 21 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady is one of the most successfull and richest players nowadays, but not only thanks to what he does on the field. He has a lifestyle brand called "TB12" and cofounded Autograph, an NFT company.

Currently, Tom Brady has a net worth of $250 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. He recently signed a new contract with the Buccaneers that will give him and average salary of $15 million in 2022.

This net worth is separate from his wife, Gisele Bundchen, who has a $400 million fortune. Combined, Gisele and Tom are worth $650 million, but things could change soon thanks to the rumors of them getting a divorce.