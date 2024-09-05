Video: Rookie WR Xavier Worthy scores first TD with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in 2024 NFL kickoff

Rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy put the Kansas City Chiefs back in the game early in the 2024 NFL season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, proving he can be a great weapon for Patrick Mahomes.

Rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy is one of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ new weapons for the 2024 NFL season, and he’s already giving Patrick Mahomes reasons for optimism.

On the team’s first drive at Arrowhad, the 21-year-old ran for a great touchdown to make things level against the Baltimore Ravens. And it was the first time he touched a football in an NFL game.

Worthy’s 21-yard touchdown gave plenty to talk about on social media, as the users couldn’t believe his speed. Well, it looks like Mahomes and the Chiefs have a pretty dangerous weapon to chase the three-peat.

Xavier Worthy’s speed makes Mahomes, Chiefs very optimistic

While his first touchdown in his first touch speaks volumes of his speed, Worthy had already given the Chiefs a promising sign by setting the scouting combine record of 4.21 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Mahomes already noticed Worthy’s potential at training camp, letting everyone know how helpful the Texas product could prove to be for a Chiefs offense that hopes to improve from last season.

“Xavier does a great job,” Mahomes told reporters in August. “Obviously he’s fast, but it’s almost like he runs fast and he can run with pace fast, and so he’s able to track the ball really well, he runs a lot of great routes, and he’s going to get as physical a camp as any here, so he’s been doing a great job trying to fight off press as best as he can, getting through there and making plays happen, and he’ll keep getting better and better. I mean, if he can get through this camp, he’ll be able to get through a lot of stuff, so I’m excited for him and how he’s kind of progressed throughout camp.”

