Vikings announce first big decision on starting QB job between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray

The Minnesota Vikings are entering one of the NFL’s most intriguing quarterback battles as training camp gets underway. For the first time in years, head coach Kevin O’Connell does not have a clear-cut starter, with Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy battling for the QB1 job ahead of the 2026 season.

The competition comes after Minnesota made a surprising decision to bring Murray to the organization following McCarthy’s disappointing first two NFL seasons. The former first-round pick has yet to establish himself as the franchise quarterback many expected, prompting the Vikings to create a true open competition instead of handing him the starting role.

There is also added pressure on O’Connell and the Vikings’ coaching staff. Minnesota moved on from quarterbacks such as Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones, both of whom have gone on to find success as starters elsewhere. That reality has increased the scrutiny surrounding the Vikings’ quarterback evaluation process, leaving little room for another misstep.

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Kevin O’Connell reveals Vikings’ QB plan

The first major decision has now been made. Rather than naming an early frontrunner, Kevin O’Connell confirmed that both quarterbacks will receive opportunities to work with the starting offense throughout training camp.

“I feel very good about our plan. Both, Kyler and JJ, will take reps with the first team. They’ll also take reps with the second group. I think that gives different layers to the evaluation as well. We want an elevator at the quarterback position. In many ways, doing that in this system is kind of a do-your-job mentality, which is running the show, throwing completions and just showing the ability to execute our offense with comfort.”

Who will be the Vikings’ starting quarterback?

At this stage, nobody knows. Kevin O’Connell’s decision to split first-team reps is a strong indication that the competition remains completely open. Neither Kyler Murray nor J.J. McCarthy has separated himself enough to earn the starting role outright, meaning every practice and preseason opportunity could prove decisive.

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For now, there is no confirmed QB1 in Minnesota. The Vikings appear committed to letting the battle play out naturally, with the hope that one of the two quarterbacks emerges as the clear leader before Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.