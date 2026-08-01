Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Amadora in 2026 friendly?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr continue their preparations for the upcoming Saudi Pro League season and will play another preseason friendly, this time against Estrela Amadora.

Al-Nassr will be looking to defend their Saudi Pro League title, making their preseason preparations crucial. This time, Ange Postecoglou’s side takes on Estrela Amadora in a friendly, with Cristiano Ronaldo once again expected to miss the match.

CR7 is still on his post-2026 FIFA World Cup break following his involvement with the Portugal national team, with the coaching staff expecting him to rejoin the squad in the coming days. As a result, Postecoglou is likely to field the following starting lineup:

Bento; Mohammed Simakan, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Nawaf Al-Boushail, Salem Al-Najdi; Kingsley Coman, Ayman Yahya, Abdullah Al-Amri, Sadio Mane; Joao Felix; Haroune Camara.

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The Estadio Jose Gomes will host the match, which will also mark the inaugural edition of the Trofeu Cidade da Amadora. Al-Nassr and Estrela Amadora previously met in a friendly back in 2025, with the Portuguese side claiming a 1-0 victory.

Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr’s preseason results so far

During their pre-season tour, Al-Nassr kicked off their preparation matches with a mixed set of results, falling 2–1 against Benfica B before bouncing back with a convincing 2–0 victory over AD Merida. The coaching staff focused on rotating the squad and evaluating team dynamics throughout both fixtures, though Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t play in either match to allow him extended rest ahead of the official season.

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When does the Saudi Pro League start?

The new Saudi Pro League season is set to kick off on August 13, bringing plenty of anticipation for soccer fans across the region. Al-Nassr will officially make their league debut just two days later, facing off against Al-Fateh SC on August 15 as they look to start their campaign on a high note.