Jonathan Toews could come out of retirement to play with Patrick Kane and Blackhawks

Patrick Kane has already started recruiting after returning to the Blackhawks.

Patrick Kane’s return to the Chicago Blackhawks has already generated excitement among fans, but the veteran forward may have an even bigger reunion in mind.

After leaving the Detroit Red Wings and signing with Chicago, Kane revealed that he has already spoken with longtime teammate Jonathan Toews about the possibility of returning to the NHL.

Although there is no indication that a comeback is imminent, Kane’s latest comments have reignited hope among Blackhawks fans dreaming of one final reunion between two of the organization’s biggest icons.

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Patrick Kane asked Jonathan Toews about a comeback

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews formed one of the greatest duos of the modern era, helping the Blackhawks win three Stanley Cups and defining an unforgettable chapter in franchise history.

Now, with Kane back in Chicago to help the Blackhawks, speculation has begun over whether the legendary captain could be tempted to lace up his skates one more time.

Appearing on Pardon My Take, Kane admitted that he has already floated the idea of Toews returning for another season. “He was like, ‘I’m actually jealous.’ Then, I’m like, ‘Hey, maybe you should come back for a year.’ He’s like, ‘I’m thinking about it.'”

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Could Jonathan Toews return with Blackhawks?

Jonathan Toews spent his entire first NHL chapter with the Blackhawks from 2007 through 2023, winning three Stanley Cups alongside Kane before later finishing his playing career with the Winnipeg Jets.

After his final season in Winnipeg, Toews announced his retirement, seemingly closing the book on one of the most decorated careers of his generation. However, Kane’s latest comments have introduced an intriguing possibility.

Even if a return remains unlikely, the fact that Toews admitted he is “thinking about it” is enough to spark optimism that one of the NHL’s most iconic partnerships might not be finished just yet.