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NY Mets trade AJ Minter to Twins, who bids emotional farewell

Ahead of the MLB trade deadline, pitcher AJ Minter is no longer a member of the New York Mets after being traded to the Minnesota Twins.

A.J. Minter #33 of the New York Mets pitches against the Seattle Mariners.
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesA.J. Minter #33 of the New York Mets pitches against the Seattle Mariners.

With only a few days remaining before the MLB trade deadline, teams continue to make moves. In this case, the New York Mets sent AJ Minter to the Minnesota Twins, and the pitcher expressed his gratitude for his time in Queens.

Thank you New York. You welcomed this long time rival and my wife with open arms. Super thankful to the Mets, staff, teammates and Amazin’ Met fans for everything you have done for me,” he wrote on his official Instagram account.

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His post was quickly flooded with messages of appreciation as well as a large number of likes. The Mets’ official account also acknowledged the message, responding with a simple “Thank you.”

Minter’s time in Queens

After signing a two-year contract with the New York Mets in January 2025, left-handed reliever A.J. Minter has provided solid output from the bullpen despite dealing with early health setbacks. In his shortened 2025 debut season in Queens, he was limited to 13 relief appearances due to injury, posting a dominant 1.64 ERA with 14 strikeouts over 11.0 innings.

AJ Minter pitcher

A.J. Minter #33 of the New York Mets in action during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Building on that efficiency in 2026, Minter logged a 2.35 ERA, a 1-1 record, and 23 strikeouts across 23.0 innings pitched in 23 games, continuing to serve as a reliable late-inning weapon when healthy.

See also

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Mets’ return in AJ Minter trade

In exchange for A.J. Minter, the Mets bolstered their organizational depth by acquiring infielder prospect Bruin Agbayani and infielder Billy Amick. Agbayani brings an intriguing blend of athletic upside and positional versatility to the system, while Amick adds significant right-handed raw power and strong corner-infield potential.

By converting a veteran bullpen asset into two promising young infielders, New York successfully reloaded its pipeline with high-upside talent for the future.

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Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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