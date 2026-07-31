NY Yankees reportedly eye Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman, also considering options from Reds, Orioles

The New York Yankees have set their sights on Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman, while also exploring options from the Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles.

The MLB trade deadline is slowly entering a crucial stage, and the New York Yankees are looking to add a new catcher. According to a recent report from Jon Heyman, their primary target is Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies, although they are also keeping options open with Adley Rutschman and Tyler Stephenson.

“Yankees are among many teams talking to the Rockies about Hunter Goodman. Still seen as less than 50-50 Goodman is dealt anywhere. The 2-time All-Star has 3 more years of control. NYY also has checked on Adley Rutschman, Tyler Stephenson and many other catchers,” the insider revealed on X.

The recent injuries to Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger have also led the Yankees to show interest in Francisco Lindor, a move that has yet to reach a resolution. It is clear that Aaron Boone wants to enter the most important stretch of the season with the most competitive roster possible.

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How much can Hunter Goodman help the Yankees?

Acquiring Hunter Goodman from the Colorado Rockies would provide an immediate boost for the New York Yankees across several key areas. With Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list, Goodman’s explosive right-handed bat would fill a major power void in the lineup.

Hunter Goodman #15 of the Colorado Rockies hits a broken bat single scoring two runs.

Beyond his elite raw power, he offers a clear offensive upgrade at catcher alongside the versatility to log reps at first base or designated hitter. Best of all, with multiple years of team control remaining, Goodman wouldn’t just be a short-term patch, but a valuable young asset for the franchise’s future.

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Aaron Boone’s catching options

In 2026, Aaron Boone’s New York Yankees feature a catcher group led by Austin Wells, who continues to anchor the position as the primary left-handed-hitting starter behind the plate. Supporting Wells, veteran backstop Ali Sanchez provides reliable defensive depth as the primary backup.

MLB trade deadline approaches

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is set for Monday, August 3, at 6:00 p.m. ET. While trade deadlines traditionally took place on July 31st, current league rules allow Major League Baseball the flexibility to set the cutoff between July 28 and August 3 to avoid conflicting with weekend games.