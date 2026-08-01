Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew in 2026 MLS Matchday 19?

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami need a win against Columbus Crew to keep pace with Nashville SC in the Eastern Conference.

MLS is entering a crucial stage of the season, with no team willing to drop valuable points. Although Inter Miami were without Lionel Messi in Matchday 18 against CF Montreal, the No. 10 is expected to feature against Columbus Crew, despite there being no official confirmation yet on whether he will start or come off the bench.

Having been given time off following his participation in the 2026 World Cup, Messi also missed the 2026 MLS All-Star Game against Liga MX. However, the wait to see him back on the field appears to be over.

Inter Miami cannot afford to drop points if they want to remain the top contender in the Eastern Conference. Nashville SC currently sit at the top of the table, holding the advantage on goal difference, but Daniel Hoyos’ side is right behind them.

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Messi’s importance to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi continues to make a monumental impact for Inter Miami this season, tallying an impressive 12 goals and 7 assists through 18 matchdays. Serving as the focal point of Miami’s attack, his playmaking brilliance and clinical finishing have consistently driven the team’s offensive rhythm and kept them competing at the top of the standings.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF warms up prior to the MLS match.

Inter Miami added quality

There is no doubt that Lionel Messi is the main star of this team, but the Herons have added even more quality to their squad recently. Casemiro, who praised Messi by saying that playing alongside him was a dream, has already made his Inter Miami debut against CF Montreal, showcasing his wealth of experience.

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Casemiro #5 of Inter Miami CF poses while holding an Inter Miami CF jersey.

What’s next for the Herons?

Looking ahead, and with the goal of finally taking the top spot in the Eastern Conference, these are the upcoming matches Inter Miami have ahead of them.

vs Columbus Crew, August 1

at Nashville SC, August 15

at Philadelphia, August 19

vs Toronto, August 22

vs CF Montreal, August 29