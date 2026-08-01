Manchester City vs Inter Milan: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for club friendly on August 1, 2026

Manchester City face Inter Milan at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong for a 2026 preseason club friendly. With both European giants preparing for the new campaign, here is how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Manchester City vs. Inter Milan Tournament Men’s Club Soccer Friendlies Date Saturday, August 1, 2026 Time 7:30 AM ET / 4:30 AM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Network, FOX Deportes Live Stream Fubo, Fox One, CITY+

How to watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan in the USA

Manchester City vs Inter Milan will be available to watch in the USA on CBS Sports Network and FOX Deportes. The preseason friendly will also be available to stream through Fubo, FOX One and CITY+ for subscribers.

Can I watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan for free?

Fans can watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan for free through Fubo’s free trial for eligible new subscribers, which provides access to channels included in its plans. The availability of the trial depends on account eligibility and current offers.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Manchester City and Inter Milan will meet in Hong Kong as part of their preparations for the 2026/27 season, with the friendly serving as an early test for two clubs with major ambitions in European soccer.

The fixture carries additional significance because it renews the rivalry between two teams that faced each other in the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final. City won that historic matchup 1-0 thanks to Rodri’s second-half goal, securing the club’s first Champions League trophy and completing a historic treble.

For Man City, the match represents the beginning of a new era after the appointment of Enzo Maresca as successor to Pep Guardiola. The club will use its preseason tour to evaluate new tactical ideas, integrate new players, and build momentum before competitive action begins.

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Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan during a Serie A match (Source: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Inter Milan enter the friendly as Italian champions and will use their summer schedule to prepare for another demanding campaign. The Nerazzurri’s preseason tour includes several high-profile international matches, with the club targeting strong performances before the start of the 2026/27 season.

What time is the Manchester City vs Inter Milan match?

The match kicks off on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 7:30 AM ET from Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong. Manchester City confirmed the fixture will begin at 12:30 PM BST, while local time in Hong Kong will be 7:30 PM.

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Eastern Time: 7:30 AM

Central Time: 6:30 AM

Mountain Time: 5:30 AM

Pacific Time: 4:30 AM