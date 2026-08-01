NY Jets find in Cam Camper a potential new weapon for Geno Smith as they sign WR

The New York Jets want to give Geno Smith all the weapons possible for him to deliver as the quarterback.

Perennially one of the most underwhelming offenses in the NFL, the New York Jets want to put that behind. Hence, they brought in Geno Smith to be their savvy, experienced quarterback. Now, they’ve signed wideout Cam Camper to be the new weapon on the roster.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reported that the Jets are signing Cam Camper to their 90-man roster. This came at a cost, as Gee Scott, who got injured last Thursday, was waived with an injury designation.

Camper played for Orlando in the UFL this spring. He finished the season with 23 receptions for 340 yards and a total of three touchdowns. Camper signed with the Jaguars after going undrafted out of Boise State last year. He was part of the final cuts in Jacksonville and now could end up being a new weapon for Geno Smith.

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Cam Camper’s WR profile

Camper stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 198 pounds. He was born on August 21, 2001. He started at Trinity Valley Community College, played three seasons at Indiana (2022–2023), and transferred to Boise State for the 2024 season. Camper earned All-Mountain West honors at Boise State.

We've signed WR Cam Camper and waived/injured WR Gee Scott Jr. — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 31, 2026

He is a large, imposing target who can shield defenders from the ball. However, he has major durability flags, highlighted by a significant torn ACL during his stint at Indiana which interrupted his momentum. Also, his top speed is not exactly a blazing one.

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Camper still has to fight for a spot on the final 53-man roster

Being signed doesn’t mean Camper will be a part of the New York Jets when the season begins. However, it’s a first step. Now, he must impress to make it into the final 53-man roster to start the season.

The Jets will have eight WRs fighting to get into the final roster, as Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Omar Cooper Jr., and Tim Patrick are already pretty much a guarantee to be on the roster.

Cam Camper

Isaiah Williams

Arian Smith

Jamaal Pritchett

Malik McClain

DT Sheffield

Caullin Lacy

Quincy Skinner Jr.