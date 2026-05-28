Kyler Murray gets real on Vikings QB situation with J.J. McCarthy

Kyler Murray is shedding new light on his relationship with J.J. McCarthy as the Vikings' increasingly tense quarterback competition continues drawing attention around the NFL.

Kyler Murray is trying to calm down growing tension surrounding the Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback situation after months of speculation about an internal battle with J.J. McCarthy for the starting job. While many around the league continue questioning who will ultimately open the season as QB1, Murray made it clear that his relationship with the young quarterback has been positive from the beginning.

Speaking to reporters during offseason activities, Murray explained that he sees part of his role as helping McCarthy develop while both players continue competing for the position.

“It’s been great. Obviously I know he’s a younger guy, so any way I can help him, obviously I’ll feel like I played seven years, now going on eight, so I’m considered a veteran even though I don’t see myself as that, give him any knowledge that he needs. We’re both competitors, and I know we both want what’s best for the team.”

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Kyler Murray praises J.J. McCarthy amid Vikings QB competition

Kyler Murray also revealed that J.J. McCarthy has fully embraced the mentorship aspect of their relationship despite the obvious competition surrounding the starting role with the Vikings.

When asked whether the former first-round pick has been receptive to advice and communication, Murray gave a very direct answer. “Of course. He is overly acceptive and always communicating and asking questions and stuff like that. It’s been good.”

Even with the positive public comments, the pressure surrounding the Vikings’ quarterback room remains enormous. Minnesota entered recent seasons believing McCarthy could become the player to stabilize the franchise long term, but injuries and inconsistency created growing uncertainty.

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For now, both quarterbacks continue presenting a united front publicly. But with expectations rising, the Vikings’ QB competition could quickly become a very controversial topic as McCarthy isn’t happy with Murray as his possible replacement.