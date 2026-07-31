NY Yankees, Phillies reportedly linked to Orioles’ Taylor Ward ahead of MLB trade deadline

Taylor Ward could be on his way out of the Baltimore Orioles ahead of the MLB trade deadline, with the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies among the interested teams.

The MLB trade deadline is getting closer, meaning teams have less time to finalize deals. Baltimore Orioles outfielder Taylor Ward could be one of the most sought-after names on the market, and a recent report from Ken Rosenthal and Jayson Stark of The Athletic links him to the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies, among other teams.

“…the teams pursuing right-handed hitting outfielders are waiting to see what the Baltimore Orioles do with left fielder Taylor Ward,” the insiders wrote. “The clubs in that market, to varying degrees, include the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians, according to people briefed on the discussions.”

The Yankees are also eyeing catcher Hunter Goodman, making it clear that Aaron Boone wants to continue strengthening his roster for the challenges ahead. Will the Pinstripes finally be able to complete one of these moves?

Advertisement

Ward’s numbers this season

So far this season with the Baltimore Orioles, Taylor Ward has provided a steady presence at the plate, collecting 100 hits—including seven home runs and 30 RBIs—across 403 at-bats. While maintaining a .248 batting average, his elite discipline has stood out, as he leads the American League with 84 bases on balls to boost his on-base percentage to an impressive .383.

Taylor Ward #3 of the Baltimore Orioles hits a home run.

Who would benefit most from adding Ward?

Between the two contenders, the Philadelphia Phillies would benefit significantly more than the Yankees by adding Taylor Ward before the trade deadline. While the Yankees could use extra outfield depth with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton banged up, their lineup already has strong right-handed presence.

Advertisement

In contrast, Philadelphia’s offense is overwhelmingly left-handed (led by Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper) and desperately lacks high-level production from the right side, especially with Adolis Garcia out. Despite a down year in pure home-run power with just 7 HRs and 30 RBIs, Ward’s elite plate discipline—highlighted by an AL-leading 84 walks, a .383 OBP, and 100 hits through 403 at-bats—would instantly fix Philly’s biggest dynamic weakness.

Placing Ward’s disciplined right-handed bat and solid OPS against lefties into the middle of Philadelphia’s order would protect their elite left-handed hitters and give them a far more balanced lineup for a deep postseason run.