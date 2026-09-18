Vikings confirm Kyler Murray’s status for Week 2 vs Bears with injury update

The Minnesota Vikings have officially ruled out Kyler Murray for Sunday’s Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears, ending the uncertainty surrounding their starting quarterback after he suffered a concussion in the season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Murray entered the NFL’s concussion protocol after taking a hard hit during his Vikings debut and was unable to return to the game. Although he provided some encouraging signs during the week and was able to participate on a limited basis in practice, Minnesota ultimately decided not to rush its new starting quarterback back onto the field.

The decision means Carson Wentz will get another opportunity to lead the Vikings’ offense after stepping in for Murray in Week 1. Wentz helped Minnesota complete a comeback victory over Green Bay, and he will now make his 100th career NFL start against Chicago.

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Who will be starting quarterback for Vikings vs Bears?

Carson Wentz will be the starting quarterback for the Vikings against the Bears. The veteran took over after Murray’s concussion in Week 1 and delivered a strong performance, throwing three touchdown passes while helping Minnesota overcome a significant deficit against Green Bay.

Wentz’s experience gives the Vikings a proven option while Murray continues his recovery. Minnesota had taken a cautious approach throughout the week, relying on the medical staff to determine whether Murray was ready to advance through the concussion protocol rather than allowing the positive signs from his limited practices to dictate the decision.

J.J. McCarthy will serve as the Vikings’ backup quarterback against Chicago. McCarthy was initially expected to be part of the team’s quarterback picture this season, but Wentz’s performance after Murray’s injury now gives him the opportunity to lead the offense in a divisional matchup at Soldier Field.

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For Murray, the focus now shifts toward completing the recovery process without taking unnecessary risks. His limited participation earlier in the week showed that there were positive developments, but the Vikings ultimately chose the cautious route and will give their starting quarterback more time before putting him back on the field.