Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell provides injury update on Kyler Murray after concussion vs Packers

Kyler Murray was unable to finish the game against the Green Bay Packers, and Kevin O’Connell is evaluating all the alternatives for the Minnesota Vikings’ next game.

During Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, U.S. Bank Stadium fell silent for a moment after Kyler Murray went down following a hard hit from a Green Bay Packers player. In his press conference, Kevin O’Connell revealed that his quarterback is feeling better, but he did not guarantee his availability for Week 2.

“He came in feeling, you know, pretty good today. He is in the protocol so we’ll, you know, we’ll defer to the medical folks in that protocol for how the week goes,” the head coach said. “Just take it a day at a time.”

Next Sunday, the Vikings will face another important divisional matchup, traveling to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. If Murray is unable to play from the start, Carson Wentz will take over the reins of the team in the Windy City.

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Wentz rose to the occasion

Carson Wentz stepped up big for Minnesota in their Week 1 victory over the Packers, coming off the bench early in the first quarter after Kyler Murray suffered a concussion. The 11-year veteran rallied the Vikings from a 12-point deficit to score 29 unanswered points in a 39–22 win, completing 12 of 19 passes for 133 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions (123.5 passer rating).

Carson Wentz #11 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on after and unsuccessful play.

While he had a couple of shaky throws early on, Wentz quickly settled in under Kevin O’Connell, locking in with Justin Jefferson for two scores (plus a key two-point conversion) and finding T.J. Hockenson for another to keep the offense moving cleanly down the stretch.

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Vikings look to keep rolling

Following their Week 2 trip to Chicago, the Vikings head to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Week 3. They return home to Minneapolis in Week 4 to host the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium, then travel to New Orleans for a Week 5 matchup against the Saints at the Caesars Superdome. After a Week 6 bye, Minnesota closes out this four-game stretch in Week 7 back at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts.