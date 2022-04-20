A new chapter has begun for Von Miller, who joined the Buffalo Bills this year following a memorable Super Bowl triumph with the Los Angeles Rams. Even though he is just getting started, Miller is already optimistic about what he sees in his new teammates.

This offseason may have been one of the busiest in recent NFL history. There were so many headline-making moves that it was hard to keep up with all of them. And it wasn't just star quarterbacks like Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson who were on the move.

It wasn't just notable wide receivers either, despite Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams took much of the spotlight with their trades. Von Miller has also packed his bags this year, even after winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

The outside linebacker signed for the Buffalo Bills, where he expects to make another run at the Vince Lombardi trophy. Miller's new adventure might be just getting started, but he already feels an encouraging vibe in the locker room.

Von Miller feels similar vibe at Bills to that of Super Bowl-winning Rams

“I love these guys,” Miller said, as quoted by ProFootballTalk. The outside linebacker continued to say that he knew the team and its players, but that once he got to know them in person it felt like "nothing like I’ve ever been on." And that's despite the fact he was in a Super Bowl-winning roster just a few months ago.

"I was with the Rams last year and it was like the Pro Bowl every day. You’ve got talented guys all around, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, I had Odell Beckham, his locker was right across from mine. We had a great locker room there, but this locker room is great."

Miller was also full of praise for the Bills' facility, comparing its vibes to that of a college atmosphere. "Whenever we’re here at work it’s great," Miller added. "When you walk outside, I’m still getting used to the wind and being in Buffalo, but everybody I’ve talked to that moved here from big cities, they love it. They grow this love for this city, they grow this love for snow and wind. I’m hoping that’ll be me but I haven’t gotten there yet. But when we’re here at the facility, it’s a dream. It just reminds me of why I made the decision to come here to Buffalo.”

Von Miller can write NFL history with the Bills

If there's someone who knows a thing or two about winning a Super Bowl, that's Von Miller. The Rams went after him last year, and it immediately paid off. The 33-year-old had already won the NFL's biggest game with the Denver Broncos prior to his success in LA.

The Bills also have championship aspirations, which explains why they went after him. Von Miller could become the first player to win a Super Bowl with three different teams if he succeeds in Buffalo. It remains to be seen whether he achieves such a milestone, but his comments suggest that he is optimistic about it.