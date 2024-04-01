Vontae Davis dies at 35: What happened to the former NFL Pro Bowler?

Vontae Davis passed away: What happened to the former Pro Bowler?

The NFL is in mourning. On Monday morning, it was reported that Vontae Davis, a two-time Pro Bowler, had passed away at the age of 35. The former 1st-round pick was found unresponsive at his home.

Davis was living in Southwest Ranches, Florida, located nearly 20 miles west of Fort Lauderdale. According to authorities, foul play was not involved in Davis’ death, but they have not given more details about it.

The former Illinois player was last seen on an NFL field in 2018 when he famously decided to retire at halftime of a game while playing with the Buffalo Bills. “I went to the bench after that series and it just hit me,” Davis said then. “I don’t belong on that field anymore.”

Davis had a remarkable rookie year with the Dolphins. Not only did he play all 16 regular-season games with Miami, but he also led the team in interceptions with four.

In 2012, the Dolphins decided to trade Vontae to the Colts, where he displayed his best football, earning two selections to the Pro Bowl. As mentioned earlier, he played his last season in 2018 with the Bills, retiring during Week 2 while facing the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL teams and players react to Vontae Davis’ death

Colts owner Jim Irsay reacted on social media to the news. “Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Vontae Davis,” he posted on X. “A great guy, teammate, player. My prayers to Vontae’s family.”

The official accounts of the Dolphins, Colts, Bills, and the league itself sent their condolences to Vontae’s family. “We are devastated to hear of Vontae Davis’s passing,” Indianapolis said on a statement. “He will be deeply missed, and we send our prayers to his family and loved ones.“