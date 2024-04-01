The New York Jets are in a privileged spot right now. They have a stacked defense, a revamped offense, and improved offensive line, a combination of youth and veterans, and the No. 10 pick.

The 2024 NFL Draft is just around the corner, and that pick could land them one of the most impressive and promising tight end prospects this game has ever seen: Brock Bowers.

The star out of Georgia has been a potential first-round pick for years now, and he’d make an immediate impact as another pass-catcher and big-play threat for Aaron Rodgers.

Jets Could Look To Trade Down

That’s why the 41-year-old quarterback might not be thrilled to know that, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN, GM Joe Douglas could look to trade down and pursue a different player:

“What they’d really like is a trade proposal from a quarterback-needy team, which would allow them to acquire a top-100 pick,” Cimini wrote. “A handful of teams behind them, most notably the Minnesota Vikings (11th), Denver Broncos (12th) and Las Vegas Raiders (13th), might be motivated to move up.”

There’s still a chance they could get Bowers if they trade down with Minnesota, but he’d most likely be out of the picture if that’s not the case. Per Cimini, they’ll most likely get a first and a third-round pick in return:

“Ideally, they would like to get a second-round pick to replace the one they sent to the Green Bay Packers in the Rodgers trade, but they would have to drop more than three spots to acquire a pick that high. Chances are, it would have to be a third-rounder in return, but at least that would give them two picks in the top 100. Right now, they have only two — Nos. 10 and 72,” he added.

Usually, quarterbacks take no offense in what GMs do, but Rodgers is known for his leverage and rather different approach, so any decision that doesn’t favor the team’s opportunity to pursue a Super Bowl right away — not in the future — could lead to an impasse between him and the organization.