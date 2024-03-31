The Kansas City Chiefs are on a mission. Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid want a third consecutive Super Bowl to become probably the greatest dynasty in history.

That’s why, during free agency, the team’s front office has made big moves to deliver another championship caliber roster. Chris Jones got a four-year, $95 million contract extension and, on offense, Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown is a massive splash to their wide receiver group.

In fact, Brown is supposed to be part of one of the most explosive duos in the NFL alongside second-year rising star, Rashee Rice. However, a big controversy has sparked.

What happened with Rashee Rice in car accident?

Rashee Rice was involved in major car accident in Dallas. According to reports by local police, a driver in a Lamborghini and another man in a Chevrolet Corvette were speeding in North Central Expressway when, suddenly, both lost control of the cars producing a huge crash involving at least six vehicles.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the accident occurred at 6:20 PM on Saturday and, the information points out that the Chiefs’ wide receiver was driving the Corvette and fled the scene.

“The law enforcement officials said police are looking for Rice, and a police call sheet obtained by The News confirmed that law enforcement was searching for him in connection with the accident. The occupants of both the Lamborghini and the Corvette ran from the crash without stopping to see if anyone needed medical help or providing any of their information.”