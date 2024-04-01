The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the biggest disappointments in free agency. After a shocking elimination against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round, owner Jerry Jones promised to be all-in in the race for a Super Bowl but, so far, there are almost no moves to show for.

In fact, the Cowboys have already lost key players like offensive tackle Tyron Smith, wide receiver Michael Gallup and, due to retirement, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

Furthermore, in one of the most surprising decisions in the NFL, quarterback Dak Prescott won’t get an extension before the final year of his contract. By the way, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons are waiting for their big deals too.

Ezekiel Elliott could return to the Dallas Cowboys

In this unexpected landscape for the Dallas Cowboys, with no major splashes during free agency, an unexpected name could return home. According to a report by Jeremy Fowler, Ezekiel Elliott is on Jerry Jones’ radar.

The decision would make sense considering that Tony Pollard will not continue as the team’s running back after signing a three-year, $24 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. As a consequence, the Cowboys need help at that position.

After his surprising departure from the Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott played last season with the New England Patriots, accumulating 642 yards and three touchdowns.