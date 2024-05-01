Patrick Mahomes had an incredible reaction when he found out Travis Kelce got a massive contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs just made Travis Kelce the highest-paid tight end in the NFL with a two-year contract extension. Now, Patrick Mahomes will try to win a third consecutive Super Bowl leading an explosive offense.

Andy Reid addressed the wide receiver position by signing Hollywood Brown and drafting Xavier Worthy. Of course, there’s still a lot of uncertainty about a possible suspension for Rashee Rice. Meanwhile, Isaiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire remain as running backs.

However, the key piece for Mahomes has always been Kelce. Although he didn’t have a spectacular regular season in 2023, the veteran tuned the switch on during the NFL playoffs against teams like the Bills, Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers.

Travis Kelce is 34-years old and might have signed the last big contract of his Hall of Fame career. The goal seems to be clear. Rewrite history books with another championship ring.

Travis Kelce signed big contract extension with Chiefs (Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes’ reaction after Travis Kelce got big contract extension

After Travis Kelce’s contract extension was announced, Patrick Mahomes went to social media to congratulate his teammate with an hilarious message which immediately became viral. “I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy! @tkelce”

Meanwhile, GM Brett Veach acknowledged that the Chiefs wanted to reward Kecle as the top-paid player in his position. “Hard to put in words what Travis means to this organization and to this city. He was certainly a priority to adjust his contract for us and it was something that was important for Clark Hunt. So very fitting that Travis is now the highest-paid tight end in these two years.”

What is Travis Kelce’s salary with the Chiefs?

Travis Kelce signed a two-year, $34.25 million contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. $17 million in the new deal are totally guaranteed for the star player.

As a consequence, Kelce became the highest-paid tight end in the NFL surpassing names like Darren Waller ($17 million), T.J. Hockenson ($16.5 million) and George Kittle ($15 million).