Guillermo Ochoa is the latest Mexican international to be rumored to be heading to Southern California.

San Diego FC is making headlines with their pursuit of Mexican international Hirving Lozano. Now it seems things won’t stop there as the future MLS franchise is looking towards Memo Ochoa to help fill the need in goal.

According to reporter Nicolò Schira talks are “advanced” between the goalkeeper and the MLS side. Ochoa was recently with Serie A side Salernitana.

At 38, the Mexican national team goalkeeper is still very capable as he continues to backstop on the El Tri and has amassed 150 caps for Mexico.

Guillermo Ochoa’s career

Guillermo Ochoa, widely regarded as one of Mexico’s most accomplished goalkeepers, has carved out a distinguished career both domestically and on the international stage. Ochoa has played for clubs like America, Ajaccio, Malaga, Granada, and Standard Liège.

Ochoa has also been on five World Cup squads for Mexico beginning in the 2006 World Cup. He rose through the ranks of Club América’s youth system before making his professional debut for the club in 2004 at just 18 years old. Ochoa’s exceptional reflexes, shot-stopping ability, and commanding presence quickly caught the attention of fans and scouts alike, earning him the nickname “Memo” and establishing him as a formidable force between the goalposts.

San Diego FC is set to play their first MLS match on opening day next season in MLS, a season that will mark the league’s 30th year since its launch in 1996.