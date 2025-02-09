Trending topics:
Was Samuel L. Jackson the big surprise of Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar promised a surprise at Super Bowl LIX, and he definitely delivered. Amidst rhymes and lights, Samuel L. Jackson appeared, sending the crowd into a frenzy. A simple cameo or something more? Check here.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Samuel L. Jackson as Uncle Sam in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.
© @DiscussingFilmSamuel L. Jackson as Uncle Sam in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

Super Bowl LIX not only delivered an epic showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, but also a halftime show that left everyone in awe, especially thanks to Kendrick Lamar‘s talent.

The Grammy-winning rapper took over the stage at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, but he wasn’t alone. While SZA’s participation was confirmed, the surprise appearance of Samuel L. Jackson was the unexpected twist.

The iconic actor stormed onto the scene, shocking viewers and adding an extra dose of excitement to an already electrifying show. Check if this was the “big surprise” the singer had planned for his performance.

Was Samuel L. Jackson the big surprise of Kendrick Lamar?

Yes! Apparently, Samuel L. Jackson’s appearance was a big surprise during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show. The rapper had hinted at a major guest, and without a doubt, he did not disappoint.

Before the event, there were leaks suggesting that the iconic actor would introduce the performance, possibly in the role of “Uncle Sam”, to establish a theme related to “America’s game”.

However, these details were not officially confirmed before the show. During the performance, Jackson’s introduction took viewers by surprise, adding an unexpected and memorable element to the show.

ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro

