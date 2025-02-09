Has Kendrick Lamar performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show before?

Kendrick Lamar is about to make history at the Super Bowl as he prepares to take center stage as the headliner of the 2025 Halftime Show, ready to perform some of his biggest hits, including “Not Like Us”.

With his storytelling ability, electrifying stage presence, and a discography filled with generational anthems, this performance promises to be unforgettable. And to make it even more special, SZA will join him to perform their collaboration.

Are we ready to witness one of the greatest shows in NFL history? All signs point to yes. But first, we must see how the first part of the clash of titans unfolds—Eagles vs. Chiefs.

Has Kendrick Lamar sung on the Super Bowl Halftime Show yet?

Yes, Kendrick Lamar has previously participated in the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but he has never performed as the headliner. This would be his debut on the stage, performing his biggest hits to date.

In Super Bowl LVI in 2022, he made a special guest appearance during the show led by Dr. Dre, which also featured Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak. and 50 Cent. No doubt he was well accompanied.

During that performance, the talented and popular rapper performed his songs “M.A.A.D City” and “Alright.” This time, he will be accompanied by SZA, who will join him to perform their collaboration, “All the Stars.”