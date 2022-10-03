Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was shot last August in an attempted carjacking, now he is nearing full recovery and looks to play as early as Week 5.

For Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson it’s a chance to get back to what he most loves, playing NFL football. The 23-year-old sustained two gunshot wounds during a robbery attempt in late August and since then has been working on a full recovery.

Robinson had signed a four-year deal with the Commanders and was the 98th draft pick overall in the NFL draft. For Alabama, Robinson had his best year as a college football player in 2021 scoring 16 touchdowns in 14 games.

Now according to JP Finlay, Robinson’s long road is finally coming to an end, and he may make his NFL debut in Week 5 the earliest or Week 6 the latest.

How far along is Brian Robinson?

Finlay reported, “Commanders going to start clock for Brian Robinson return. Starts Wednesday. He’s been cleared by doctors. Commanders will have 21 days to move Robinson up to active roster” on Twitter.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera spoke on Robinson’s eventual return by stating, “Hopefully it’s a nice shot in the arm and hopefully we get what we’re expecting to and that it’s another quality running back we’re looking for,” Rivera said of Brian Robinson. “We have to be smart how we handle him, and we have to handle those expectations and handle what he’s going through physically and mentally. It’s a different set of circumstances. I don’t know of any other player I’ve coached that’s had to go through this.”