Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints meet in the 2023 NFL Preseason. This game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The home team is happy after winning a big preseason game. Here is all the key information about this Preseason game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Chargers won the first game of the 2023 NFL preseason against the Los Angeles Rams by 34-17, which was a sign that the Chargers’ backup is in better shape than the Rams.

The Saints are hungry for a win, they also won the first of the preseason against the Super Bowl defending champs Kansas City Chiefs by 26-24.

When will Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints be played?

Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints play for the 2023 NFL Preseason on Sunday, August 20 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Both teams want to try new things during this game.

Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:05 PM

CT: 6:05 PM

MT: 5:05 PM

PT: 4:05 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Preseason, Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday, August 20, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS, FOX, NFLN, NBC.

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Preseason, Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saintswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN