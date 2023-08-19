Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys meet in the 2023 NFL Preseason. This game will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle. The home team is showing everything they have in the preseason. Here is all the key information about this Preseason game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Seattle Seahawks vs Dallas Cowboys online free in the US on Fubo]

The Seahawks won the first game of the preseason against the Minnesota Vikings by 24-13, that was the first taste of the franchise top shape. They want the preseason to be a sample of what they are going to do during the regular season.

The Cowboys will play the upcoming season without their big star Ezekiel Elliot and the worst thing is that they lost the first game of the preseason against an underdog Jacksonville Jaguars by 23-28.

When will Seattle Seahawks vs Dallas Cowboys be played?

Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys play for the 2023 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 19 at Lumen Field in Seattle. The home team wants to build a winning streak during the preseason.

Seattle Seahawks vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Dallas Cowboys in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Preseason, Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys at the Lumen Field in Seattle on Saturday, August 19, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are NFLN, ABC (Bose), NBC (Idaho Falls-Pocatello).

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Dallas Cowboys in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Preseason, Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboyswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.