What happened to Ladd McConkey and what’s Chargers WR depth chart vs Cardinals?

The Los Angeles Chargers watched their best wide receiver, Ladd McConkey, go down with an injury against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Being down in the second half wasn’t the only unpleasant surprise the Los Angeles Chargers were in for during their Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Competing for a jump ball on a third-and-long play, star wideout Ladd McConkey was slow to get up and was grabbing his hip after taking a big hit to the side of his midsection.

McConkey was able to walk off the field on his own before entering the medical blue tent on the Chargers’ sideline. Shortly after, he jogged to the locker room to undergo further evaluation. In the meantime, Justin Herbert will be without his most reliable target during Los Angeles’ 2026 NFL season opener.

With McConkey off the field, the Chargers’ WR depth chart features: Quentin Johnston, Tre’ Harris, Brenen Thompson, and Derius Davis. Needless to say, it’s slim pickings for Herbert, and the Bolts are in trouble.

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“Ladd McConkey (chest) and Keandre Lambert-Smith (hamstring) are questionable to return,” the Chargers announced on X. Lambert-Smith would have been another option on the Chargers’ depth chart.

Ladd McConkey catches a touchdown pass.

Surprise injury

When McConkey went down at SoFi Stadium after the big hit from Cardinals’ Mack Wilson, he appeared to be grabbing at his hip, showing discomfort in that region. However, the Chargers have now revealed the third-year wide receiver is dealing with a chest injury.

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Before leaving the game with a chest injury, McConkey had caught five passes for 82 yards and a touchdown, leading the certainly-not-off-to-the-races Chargers in receiving.

Concerning offensive outing

Mike McDaniel’s debut as offensive coordinator was anything but as advertised. Los Angeles didn’t look anything close to what fans expected from the offensive-minded guru, failing to take advantage of Herbert’s skills. McConkey’s setback only dug the Chargers a deeper hole.

On the team’s first drive without him, Herbert threw an interception into the hands of safety Andrew Wingard. When it rains, it pours. And there may be a leak in SoFi Stadium’s roof.