Chargers vs Rams: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 27, 2026

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the final week of the 2026 NFL preseason. With both teams preparing for the regular season and final roster decisions, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams Tournament NFL Preseason Date Wednesday, August 27, 2026 Time 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT TV Channels NFL Network Live Stream Fubo, NFL+

How to watch Chargers vs Rams in the USA

Chargers vs Rams will be available to watch on CBS Los Angeles and NFL Network in the United States. For streaming, Fubo and NFL+ are some option for eligible viewers, offering live out-of-market preseason games.

Can I watch Chargers vs Rams for free?

Eligible viewers can watch Chargers vs Rams for free with Fubo‘s 5-day free trial. The streaming platform currently advertises a free-trial option and carries NFL Network, which is broadcasting the preseason matchup nationally.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

This game is less about the scoreboard and more about who makes the final cut. The Chargers and Rams are closing their preseason at SoFi Stadium, with Los Angeles entering at 1-1 and the Rams at 2-0. But the real deadline is only a few days away: teams must finalize their 53-man rosters on August 30, making Thursday the last meaningful audition for players still fighting for a job.

For the Chargers, there is also a chance to give the first-team offense a brief tune-up. Justin Herbert is expected to start and play roughly six to nine snaps, according to reporting ahead of the finale, after seeing only two passes in the 41-17 loss to San Francisco.

Amar Johnson #35 of the Los Angeles Chargers (Source: Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The more intriguing evaluation, however, comes on the offensive line: Tyler Biadasz is out for the season with an ACL injury, leaving rookie second-round pick Jake Slaughter to take over at center.

The Rams have a different question to solve. Matthew Stafford‘s starting job is not in doubt, but his backup is. Rookie first-round pick Ty Simpson is guaranteed to play Thursday, while Sean McVay has yet to decide whether Stetson Bennett IV will also see the field.

That competition could have a direct impact on the final quarterback room, with McVay still weighing which player should sit behind Stafford when the regular season begins.

Advertisement

What time is the Chargers vs Rams match?

The Chargers vs Rams match kicks off on Thursday, August 27, at 10:00 PM ET. The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with the Chargers listed as the home team.

Eastern Time: 10:00 PM

Central Time: 9:00 PM

Mountain Time: 8:00 PM

Pacific Time: 7:00 PM