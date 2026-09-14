NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone confirms Clarke Schmidt’s return date against Twins

The wait is finally over. New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced when Clarke Schmidt will be activated off the injured list in the 2026 MLB season.

Because the New York Yankees only need a win over the Minnesota Twins to punch their ticket to the 2026 MLB postseason, Aaron Boone appears to be in a good mood 24/7. The fact that Boone is close to having Clarke Schmidt back also helps, and the starting pitcher might return to the mound for an already-clinched playoff team.

“Probably Wednesday (Sept. 16), [Tuesday] could be in play, but I’m looking at Wednesday probably,” Boone answered a question on when New York could activate Schmidt off the 60-day injured list (IL). “Why not [Wednesday]? He just pitched Saturday and he hasn’t gone on anything shorter than a few days rest.”

The sun is shining straight on the Bronx Bombers’ face. It’s a feeling unlike any other, but it can also be blinding. That’s why Cy Young Award favorite Cam Schlittler reminded Boone and the Yankees of the team’s expectations. Still, it’s hard not to get excited about the way things are going for New York when the Yankees have even received a good World Series omen from the New York Giants and New York Jets in the NFL.

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At last, Schmidt’s return is set

It’s been a long, challenging journey for the 30-year-old starting pitcher. Schmidt tore his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow in July 2025, and he had to undergo the famous medical procedure coined after the late pioneer Tommy John.

Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees at Rate Field.

It’s been 14 months since the injury, and after five appearances in the Minor Leagues as part of his rehab assignment, Schmidt has cleared the final hurdle. Based on Boone’s comments, Schmidt will return to an MLB mound on Wednesday against the Twins, marking his first game since July 3, 2025.

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In his last start for the Pinstripers, Schmidt pitched three innings, allowing four hits, three runs (all of them earned), two walks, and a home run. It’s been a long time since that outing at Rogers Centre against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Potential cautious approach

It remains to be seen what Schmidt’s role will be on Wednesday and how long Boone and the Yankees leave him out there on the mound, especially considering the veteran made five appearances in the Minors in 2026 but started only two of them, pitching seven innings across them all. He may be back, but New York will still take things slowly so as to avoid an unfortunate setback.