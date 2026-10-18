What happened to Ladd McConkey and why is he out of Chargers vs Chiefs

Ladd McConkey has been ruled out of the Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs game,

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been ruled out of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The wideout has been dealing with plenty of injuries since the start of the season.

Ladd McConkey has been ruled out due to a concussion suffered after he made a catch. Now, the Chargers are going to finish the game without their best receiver on the roster.

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