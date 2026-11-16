The Los Angeles Chargers face a tough test against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, but questions surrounding Ladd McConkey's availability have added another wrinkle to their Week 10 matchup.

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without one of their key offensive weapons when they visit the Ravens for Monday Night Football in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Ladd McConkey has officially been ruled out with a back injury.

He had initially been listed as questionable after missing all three practices leading up to the game. However, the team announced on Sunday, November 15, that the wide receiver would not travel with the team to Baltimore.

The decision comes after the receiver also missed the previous week’s game against the Texans, despite being listed as active, because of back spasms. His absence leaves Justin Herbert without one of his most important targets.

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Will Ladd McConkey return next week against the Jets?

Ladd McConkey could return for the Week 11 matchup against the New York Jets on November 22, 2026, but his availability has not yet been confirmed. That game represents his next opportunity to play after being ruled out of MNF.

Ladd McConkey #15 of the Los Angeles Chargers (Source: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The wide receiver had also dealt with back spasms the previous week, which affected his availability against the Houston Texans. Although he was listed as active for that game, he did not play.

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Who will replace Ladd McConkey against the Ravens?

Quentin Johnston, Tre’ Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith are the main wide receivers expected to absorb McConkey’s opportunities against Baltimore. All three are available for the game, giving Justin Herbert several options.

Johnston is particularly important because he entered Week 10 as one of the Chargers’ starting wide receivers alongside McConkey. His role could become even more significant with McConkey unavailable.

Tre’ Harris is another option after overcoming a shoulder issue that had limited his participation earlier in the week. He practiced fully on Saturday and was cleared to play against Baltimore.

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Lambert-Smith could also benefit from the situation. The rookie was listed among the team’s backup wide receivers on the official depth chart, but McConkey’s absence opens the door for him to receive more opportunities.

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