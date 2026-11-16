Baltimore and Los Angeles face important questions under center heading into Monday Night Football. The latest Ravens and Chargers depth charts offer an intriguing look at their quarterback situations ahead of this Week 10 showdown.

Monday Night Football features an intriguing matchup in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 PM ET, as the Baltimore Ravens welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to M&T Bank Stadium.

Both teams enter the contest under pressure to change the direction of their campaigns, making this primetime meeting particularly important for two franchises with very different expectations heading into the season.

The quarterback situation adds another dimension to the matchup, especially for Baltimore, which has been forced to make significant adjustments at the position following multiple injuries. LA, meanwhile, has its own concerns to address.

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Who is the starting QB for the Chargers today?

Justin Herbert is the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. The veteran remains at the top of the team’s quarterback depth chart, with DJ Uiagalelei listed as his backup.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers (Source: Melina Pizano/Getty Images)

Herbert’s position as the starter comes as no surprise, considering his importance to the Chargers’ offensive plans. The QB remains the central figure in an offense that needs to find more production after a difficult opening stretch to the season.

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Los Angeles enters the matchup with an 0-8 record, making the trip to Baltimore another opportunity to turn its campaign around. Uiagalelei is the only quarterback listed behind Herbert.

Who is the starting QB for the Ravens today?

Jacoby Brissett is expected to start at quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. He will make his Ravens debut after joining the team in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the matchup.

The decision comes amid a difficult stretch for Baltimore, which has already used several QBs during the 2026 campaign. Lamar Jackson suffered a broken and dislocated right thumb against the Bills in Week 8 and underwent surgery.

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The Ravens subsequently placed him on injured reserve, with head coach Jesse Minter estimating a recovery period of approximately six to 10 weeks.

Tyler Huntley is also unavailable after suffering a toe injury in the same game and being placed on injured reserve. Rookie Joe Fagnano, who started against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, is dealing with an injury of his own but is expected to back up Brissett.

Key takeaways

Justin Herbert starts for the 0-8 Los Angeles Chargers ahead of backup DJ Uiagalelei.

ahead of backup DJ Uiagalelei. Jacoby Brissett is expected to start for the Baltimore Ravens after an Arizona Cardinals trade.

after an Arizona Cardinals trade. Lamar Jackson is on injured reserve for six to 10 weeks after right thumb surgery.