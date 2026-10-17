Chargers refuse to acknowledge bad start to the season by declining all trade talks

Despite their 0-5 start, the Los Angeles Chargers are refusing to make trades, not acknowledging their season might be over.

Some call it denial, others stubbornness, but the Los Angeles Chargers aren’t ready to throw the towel on the 2026 NFL season just yet. The fact of the matter is head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz aren’t ready to call it quits and trade their best players.

The Chargers made the decision not to trade Justin Herbert despite starting 0-5. However, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are not shopping anyone. All calls are answered the same: we’re not interested.

The trade deadline is on November 10, and while there is time for the Chargers to change their minds, they also think there is time to change their fortunes. However, they are facing the 4-0 Kansas City Chiefs who are off a bye. Hence, if logic is to be believed, the Chargers should be 0-6 after Sunday.

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The schedule isn’t kind to the Chargers

Not only are the Chiefs a tough out for the Chargers, but the rest of games before Week 11 vs the New York Jets are incredibly tough anyway. Hence, they could actually have to wait a while to get their first win.

Week 6 at Kansas City

Week 7 Bye

Week 8 at LA Rams

Week 9 vs Texans

Week 10 at Baltimore

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Chargers players who might be of interest

While Herbert is absolutely out of the market, players like Khalil Mack, Bud Dupree, Daiyan Henley, Donte Jackson, Denzel Perryman, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Tuli Tuipulotu could get calls and are in contract years.

Keaton Mitchell, Kimani Vidal, and Quentin Johnston could also be of interest. However, the price for these players might not be as high in any case. After all, they are performing in an underwhelming way and/or are in contract years.

Key takeaways

Head coach Jim Harbaugh will not trade Justin Herbert despite starting the season 0-5.

Justin Herbert despite starting the season 0-5. The Chargers are not shopping any players ahead of the November 10 trade deadline.

ahead of the November 10 trade deadline. Los Angeles faces the 4-0 Kansas City Chiefs in their upcoming Week 6 game.