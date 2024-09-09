Trending topics:
What happened to the arresting officer of Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill?

In a bizarre incident still under investigation, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained, handcuffed, and pinned to the ground by four police officers.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) holds his hands behind his back as if he is handcuffed as wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) unlocks them after Waddle scores in the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.
By Kelvin Loyola

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins may have celebrated a 20-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first game of the season, but Week 1 of the NFL has been marred by an incident involving Hill and local authorities. 

According to Miami police, Hill was pulled over for “reckless driving” a few blocks away from Hard Rock Stadium. However, images and videos that surfaced on social media show the 30-year-old player handcuffed and restrained on the ground by at least four officers. 

The news of the incident did not sit well with the Miami Dolphins. While Hill chose not to comment post-game, he did raise the question: “I do wanna use this platform to say: What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill?”

What actions have Miami-Dade police taken in response to the Tyreek Hill incident? 

According to a CNN report, Miami-Dade Police have placed at least one officer on administrative leave as of Sunday. Stephanie V. Daniels, Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, stated that an investigation into the incident has begun. 

CNN also reported that a second, unnamed Miami Dolphins player was handcuffed while attempting to speak with the officers at the scene. Daniels emphasized, “I’m committed to transparency and accountability to the community with any situation involving my officers.”

Hill commented after the game, “I wasn’t disrespectful because my mom didn’t raise me that way, didn’t cuss, didn’t do none of that. Like I said, I’m still trying to figure it out.”

On Sunday, despite the controversy, Tyreek Hill scored one touchdown, had seven receptions, and ran for 130 yards in week one of the NFL.

Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

