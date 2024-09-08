NFL News: Tyreek Hill breaks silence on police arrest prior to Miami Dolphins season debut

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill sounds off after he was detained by police briefly before the team's 2024 season debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Miami Dolphins started off the NFL season with a narrow win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, the biggest news came prior to the game’s kickoff as the Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill was spotted in handcuffs at the side of the road close to Hard Rock Stadium. Hill explained the situation post-game.

The Dolphins season got off to a shaky start. The team’s offense had a tough time setting their feet on the ground, although Miami escaped with the win as Jason Sanders scored the game-winning field goal in the dying seconds. Hours before the game, the Dolphins locker room was shocked with the news that Tyreek Hill had been detained for reckless driving just blocks away from the stadium.

“I’m not gonna comment on any of that. We’re just gonna let bygones be bygones, move on & learn from it,” Hill said during an on-field interview shortly after the Dolphins win to start off the NFL season 1-0.

As it was later found out, defensive end Calais Campbell was also handcuffed and detained by police officers as he stepped in and tried to deescalate the situation. “I love that. I was [expletive] fired up. To see Jonnu [Smith], to see Calais right there in the heat of the battle. That comes to show, it is more than about football. Like the brotherhood that we got outside of just football, it is amazing.”

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Hill would later add on to his statements during his post-game press conference. “I do wanna use this platform to say: What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill?” The situation around Hill’s detainment is unclear and the officer involved was put on administrative leave.

Dolphins found a way to win despite a sloppy start

Football is all about winning. As long as a team walks out of the field with the W, nothing can be really taken away from them. Good teams manage to win even during rough outings. That is certainly a positive sign for the Dolphins. Miami was not remotely close to their A-game, however when the moment arrived the Phins answered the call.

It was a rollercoaster of a Sunday for Miami in more ways than one. An eventful day, to say the least. The Dolphins came out the locker room a tad sloppy and had a rough time working around Jacksonville’s defense. The first half was pretty much dull, however, during the second half the team came back to life and overcame a 10-point deficit.

Miami rallied back and got his star players involved. Tyreek finished the day with 130 yards and a TD. Jaylen Waddle had 109 yards, as well. The rushing attack was almost non-existent and the Dolphins never managed to get the ground game going. This made the task harder for the receiving corps but with Hill and Waddle there is always a chance.

At the end of the day, it does not matter how you get it done as long as the job is finished. The Dolphins are now 1-0 and will look ahead as they face a short week of preparation. On Thursday night the Buffalo Bills will be back in town and the Dolphins will be looking to defeat their fellow AFC East rivals in what could prove a crucial matchup with great playoffs implications.