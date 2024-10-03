What Happened To These Forgotten NFL Quarterbacks?

What’s your perception of NFL quarterbacks: shooting stars or flashes in the pan? Many of these quarterbacks experienced both, but their legacies have blurred with time. As they stepped onto the field, they carried high hopes, only to fade away due to poor performance or injuries.

Some faced relentless misfortune, and were unable to fulfill the promise of their early careers, overshadowed by top draft picks, college standouts, and franchise quarterbacks. In the NFL, careers are notoriously brief, making it a remarkable feat for any player to continue past thirty, much to the delight of fans. Below is a roster of players who may have faded from the field but remain etched in the hearts of fans everywhere.

Joey Harrington

Getty Images – @George Gojkovich

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harrington epitomizes the phenomenon of burning bright too early, only to fade away. Despite gracing the cover of NCAA Football 2013, his collegiate success failed to translate to the professional arena. While he thrived at Oregon with an impressive 25-3 record over four years, including bowl victories, his NFL journey took a different trajectory. The pinnacle of Harrington’s career arrived when the Detroit Lions selected him third overall in the 2002 NFL draft. However, his tenure with the Lions proved to be a harrowing experience. Detroit’s football culture seemed to wreak havoc on Harrington’s enthusiasm, reflecting the emotional rollercoaster often associated with the sport in that city.

Post-football life saw Harrington’s narrative take a positive turn. Despite his on-field struggles, he found success off the gridiron. Following his retirement, he ventured into entrepreneurship with a sports-themed bar, albeit briefly. Transitioning into the realm of sports media, he explored opportunities as a TV personality for Fox Sports. Eventually, he established the Harrington Family Foundation, dedicating himself to supporting higher education opportunities for students in Oregon, where he continues to make a meaningful impact.

Advertisement

Byron Leftwich

Getty Images – @Todd Kirkland

Advertisement

Do you recall Leftwich’s memorable moment of playing through a broken bone? While he made his mark at Marshall, his fearless determination to finish a drive despite a cracked shin bone remains etched in the collective memory. Leftwich’s resilience against Akron ensured he wouldn’t be forgotten too easily. Yet, for avid NFL followers, injuries are an unavoidable aspect of a quarterback’s journey.

Advertisement

Selected seventh overall by Jacksonville in the 2003 NFL Draft, Leftwich’s time with the Jaguars was marred by frequent injuries, preventing him from completing a full season. Following his departure, his career took various turns, including a stint with Pittsburgh, where he earned a Super Bowl ring as a backup in 2009. Despite stepping away from playing, remained connected to football, transitioning into coaching. Beginning as a quarterback coach intern in Arizona, his dedication and skill saw him swiftly ascend to a full-time coaching role within a year. However, faced a new challenge when Josh Rosen was drafted by the Cardinals as the tenth overall pick on 2018.

Daunte Culpepper

Getty Images – @Mitchell Layton

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s the constant refrain echoing throughout the NFL quarterback landscape? “Another player sidelined with injury!” Injuries are an omnipresent threat, capable of derailing careers in an instant. Culpepper experienced of this spectrum, his trajectory forever altered by a devastating knee injury. Drafted by the Vikings with the eleventh pick in the 1999 NFL Draft out of UCF, Culpepper initially thrived, forming a dynamic partnership with the legendary Randy Moss. His career soared to new heights, culminating in the honor of gracing the cover of Madden 2002. However, the infamous Madden curse struck, and his performance plummeted during the 2002 season. Further adversity struck in 2005 when a tackle by Chris Gamble inflicted one of the NFL’s most catastrophic knee injuries, sidelining Culpepper for the remainder of the season.

Struggling to regain his form post-injury, he never managed to play more than six games in a season thereafter. Culpepper’s challenges extended beyond the physical realm; he also encountered resistance from league authorities. Desperate to reclaim his place, he made a final attempt by signing with the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the UFL. Life after retirement proved challenging. He faced foreclosure on his grand mansion in South Florida and was forced to close his eponymous restaurant in the state.

Advertisement

Rex Grossman

Getty Images – @Diamond Images

Advertisement

Super Bowl XLI left the world divided in its assessment. Many believed the Chicago Bears succumbed to defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts. While half of the audience celebrated Peyton Manning’s inaugural Super Bowl triumph, the other half, predominantly Chicago supporters, lamented the match’s sloppy outcome due to the rain. Rex Grossman bore the brunt of criticism, particularly for throwing a decisive interception that sealed the game. Grossman’s tenure with the Bears spanned nearly six seasons, yet he completed only about sixteen full games, earning him the nickname Rex Glassman due to his persistent durability issues. Unable to withstand the team’s decision to move on from their first-round investment, Grossman sought opportunities elsewhere, eventually joining the Texans before landing in Washington.

Advertisement

In Washington, Grossman predominantly served as a backup and mentor, spending three out of four seasons in this capacity as a Redskin. His presence notably influenced the development of quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Robert Griffin III. Nowadays, Grossman’s absence from the football field is conspicuous, as he has redirected his focus to the business world. One of his ventures is the Florida Medical Staffing Foundation, aimed at aiding nurses seeking employment in Florida. While details about his progress in this field remain scarce, reports suggest the foundation has enjoyed significant success.

Brady Quinn

Getty Images – @Mike McGinnis

Advertisement

Advertisement

Quinn emerged from college as one of the most touted quarterbacks, yet his NFL career failed to take flight in the league known for its short player tenures. Departing Notre Dame as one of the institution’s most distinguished players, he joined the Cleveland Browns in 2007, selected with the twenty-second overall pick. However, Quinn’s stint with the Browns proved fleeting, lasting only three seasons before he transitioned to four other teams.

Across his seven-year career, he never managed more than nine games in a single season. Notably, his touchdown count of twelve paled in comparison to his seventeen interceptions, marking a stark contrast from his collegiate success. Off the field, Quinn’s life tells a different tale. He married Alicia Sacramone, an Olympic silver medalist in gymnastics. Running the 3rd and Goal Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to assisting veterans with housing, Quinn remains active in his organization. Additionally, he frequently appears as a television analyst on Fox, engaging in the sport he once played at a professional level.

Advertisement

Marc Bulger

Getty Images – @George Gojkovich

Advertisement

Bulger’s ascent to stardom took an unexpected path, yet his journey remains remarkably noteworthy. Drafted by the Saints in the 6th round from West Virginia in 2000, he faced early setbacks, being waived before the season’s close. Subsequently, he found brief stints with Atlanta, only to face another release. However, fate smiled upon him when St. Louis welcomed him, initially as a practice squad member before ascending to a backup role. Unfortunately, his career trajectory was marred by a litany of recurring injuries, prompting his eventual departure from football and transition into a different role.

Advertisement

Despite the setbacks, Bulger’s talent shone through, earning him two Pro Bowl selections and retaining his starting position. During his tenure, he guided the Rams to the playoffs twice and achieved the distinction of becoming the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach one thousand completions. His stellar performance garnered attention from higher-ups, resulting in a lucrative contract, making him the highest-paid player in Rams history. However, struggled to meet the lofty expectations, hampered by injuries and coaching staff changes. Spending nine years with the Rams, he departed for Baltimore, where he served as a backup for a year without seeing action on the field.

Following his retirement, Bulger’s fans expressed disappointment, yet he found solace in his personal life. Residing on a sprawling farm in Southeast Missouri with his wife and children, he immerses himself in farm maintenance duties while also founding the Marc Bulger Foundation. This organization provides financial support to other charities aiding veterans and children, reflecting Bulger’s commitment to giving back to the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

David Garrard

Getty Images – @Sam Greenwood

If you’re a Jacksonville Jaguars fan, David Garrard is a familiar name, known as a standout star for the team. His tenure, though, was relatively brief, highlighted by a Pro Bowl appearance in the 2009 season. Drafted by East Carolina University in the 4th round of the 2002 draft, Garrard initially began his career as a backup to Byron Leftwich. While initially feeling overshadowed, Garrard’s fortunes changed due to Leftwich’s injury-prone nature. Stepping in on multiple occasions, Garrard showcased his talent whenever called upon, eventually earning the starting role. However, his progress was hindered by frequent injuries, exacerbated by an ineffective offensive line.

Advertisement

The Jaguarsreleased Garrard in 2011, opting for Blaine Gabbert as his successor, a decision that faltered quickly. Garrard’s final season in the league came in 2010, as recurring injuries prevented further play despite subsequent signings with other teams as a free agent. Post-retirement, Garrard refused to succumb to inactivity, instead launching his line of fitness centers to maintain his NFL-ready physique. As the owner of several Retro Fitness gyms, he relishes his role as a business leader, considering it a rewarding experience. Despite facing challenges throughout his life, including battling Crohn’s disease, Garrard remains active in raising awareness about the condition and supporting others facing similar struggles. He proudly serves as a mentor to both young athletes and professionals across America, including NBA player Larry Nance Jr.

Advertisement

Jason Campbell

Getty Images – @Christian Petersen

Advertisement

The Washington Redskins have long been regarded as a consistent disappointment, with even former players not shying away from criticism. This reputation stems from a history of poor drafts and rapid coaching changes, casting a shadow over the franchise. In 2005, however, injected hope into their fanbase by selecting Auburn quarterback with the 25th overall pick. Campbell’s impressive collegiate record, culminating in a perfect season in the SEC and a Sugar Bowl victory, fueled optimism for his potential as the team’s new franchise quarterback.

Despite Campbell’s efficiency on the field, Washington struggled to achieve a winning record during his tenure. Constant coaching and personnel changes, coupled with injuries, derailed his career trajectory. A trade to Oakland in 2010 offered a glimmer of hope for a career resurgence, but injuries once again intervened, limiting his success. Following two seasons with the Raiders, Campbell embarked on a journey through three different teams in as many years before ultimately retiring from football. Campbell found solace in golf and currently resides in Atlanta. He also serves as a quarterback coach for a local high school team, offering guidance to aspiring players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kyle Orton

Getty Images – @Jared Wickerham

Orton’s rise in the public eye was met with mixed feelings; initial disdain often gave way to a begrudging admiration. Sporting an unconventional appearance with peculiar haircuts and an odd neck-beard, he struggled to win over hearts with his aloof demeanor and inability to assert control over games. Nevertheless, Orton carved out a decade-long career on the field, securing a consistent starting role for multiple teams.

Advertisement

His journey began with the Chicago Bears in 2005, initially serving as a backup. However, when starting quarterback Rex Grossman suffered a severe injury, Orton seized the opportunity to showcase his talent. Despite stints with various teams, he failed to leave a lasting impression on his career. Though his performances seldom made headlines, Orton’s retirement proved to be an unforgettable spectacle. Exiting the game in a dramatic yet emotionally detached manner, he simply informed his teammates in the locker room of his departure before quietly walking away, never to return.

Advertisement

Since retiring, has maintained a low profile, residing with his wife and children in Baton Rouge. His marriage marked a significant transformation, evident in the absence of the sloshed and wasted persona from his college and NFL days, and the disappearance of his signature neck-beard. Despite his enigmatic career, he will be remembered as one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in NFL history.

Advertisement

Jake Locker

Getty Images – @Wesley Hitt

At the University of Washington, Locker was hailed as one of the most promising talents, captivating scouts with his exceptional potential and intangibles. However, despite high expectations, his NFL career failed to live up to its billing, with only 23 starts of a possible sixty-four games over four years. Plagued by a series of injuries to both his upper and lower body, the former college star struggled to shine in the professional arena.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Locker’s endured pain and frustration ultimately yielded little reward, prompting his retirement during the 2014 season. Since then, he has retreated to Washington, leading a simple life with his wife and children. Preferring to stay out of the public eye and minimize interactions with fans, has transitioned away from his football career entirely. He now spends his time hunting, tending to animals on the farm, and embracing his role as a devoted father to his children. For fans of the Tennessee Titans, Locker’s departure may evoke a sense of what could have been. The team’s decision to draft three quarterbacks in the top ten reflects a somber chapter in their history. Yet, Locker’s exit from football may well have been a blessing in disguise.

Josh Freeman

Getty Images – @Andy Lyons

Advertisement

Fresh out of Kansas State, Freeman was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the 17th overall pick in 2009, with high hopes that his imposing 6-foot-6, 240-pound frame would propel the team to deep playoff runs. Expectations were sky-high, anticipating Freeman’s ability to strike fear into opposing defenses every Sunday. However, reality deviated from these lofty aspirations. The Buccaneers failed to foresee that Freeman would only remain with the team for five seasons and have a brief seven-year tenure in the league. His surprising journey led him to conclude his NFL career with the Brooklyn Bolts of the Fall Experimental Football League, leaving many observers stunned.

Advertisement

During his fifth season in Tampa, Freeman’s release came after failing to attract any trade offers. He briefly joined the Vikings for just one game before bouncing around various teams in the FXFL. A stint with the Colts followed, but his tenure lasted only a single match, signaling the inevitable conclusion of his NFL journey. Despite receiving offers from the Montreal Alouettes for a two-year stint in the CFL, he opted to hang up his cleats. Today, Freeman is best known as the Tampa Bay franchise leader for touchdowns thrown.

Advertisement

Tim Couch

Getty Images – @George Gojkovich

In 1999, the Browns entered the NFL as an expansion team and were awarded the first pick in the NFL draft. Opting to address their quarterback position, they selected Tim Couch, a standout player from the University of Kentucky. While many regard him as a significant disappointment, the evidence supporting this claim remains somewhat elusive. Couch was drafted into an expansion team that was essentially starting from scratch, and his tenure was marked by challenges, particularly a porous offensive line that offered little protection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Couch’s inability to sustain a career in the NFL for more than five years can be largely attributed to frequent injuries. Throughout these five seasons, he managed to achieve more interceptions than touchdowns in all but one year. Despite attempting comebacks with multiple teams, he was unable to progress beyond the preseason. Following his retirement, Couch pursued a career in broadcasting, a common path for many former quarterbacks. He currently serves as the announcer for the Browns’ preseason games and also covers SEC games. In his broadcasting endeavors, he has received unwavering support from his wife, Heather Kozar, a well-known Playboy model.

Jeff Garcia

Getty Images – @Mitchell Layton

Advertisement

Garcia boasts a substantial fan base, and rightfully so, considering his impressive career spanning 12 seasons in the league, with four playoff appearances and four Pro Bowl selections. These achievements endeared him to NFL enthusiasts, solidifying his status as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in league history. Garcia initially made waves with the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent five impactful years. Before his tenure in the Bay Area, he showcased his talent in the CFL, signaling his potential for success in the NFL.

Advertisement

Garcia’s time with the 49ers was a mix of both turmoil and triumph. He navigated a tumultuous relationship with Terrell Owens, who publicly made disparaging remarks about Garcia’s sexuality, even dubbing him a rat. This strained dynamic shed light on the complex relationship between the two players. Following his departure from the 49ers, Garcia embarked on a journey through various teams in pursuit of a starting position, all while contending with numerous injuries. Ultimately, he found stability in Tampa Bay, earning his fourth and final Pro Bowl selection while leading the Buccaneers to the playoffs.

Advertisement

Since retiring from, has enjoyed a fulfilling post-football life. Married to former Playmate of the Year Carmella DeCesare, he is actively involved in non-profit endeavors, joining the ranks of many former players. Additionally, Garcia has ventured into coaching, with notable stints in the CFL and serving as a personal coach for quarterbacks such as Mark Sanchez and Tyrod Taylor.

Jeff George

Getty Images – @George Gojkovich

Advertisement

Advertisement

George is renowned for his powerful arm and distinctive mullet hairstyle. Bolstered by an impressive college career, he was selected as the first overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft, with the Indianapolis Colts taking a gamble on the talented gunslinger. However, George’s professional journey fell short of expectations. Despite leading two different teams to the playoffs, his career was marred by inconsistency and frequent team changes, playing for a total of eight teams over 14 seasons. He rarely started all sixteen games in a season, except for four seasons.

After retiring from the field, George transitioned to occasional appearances in front of the camera, maintaining a composed and understated demeanor. His son, Jeff George Jr., has followed in his footsteps. While George may not have fully realized the lofty expectations set for him, many still regard him as one of the most skilled passers in football history. His talent on the field was undeniable, albeit tempered by a contentious attitude.

Advertisement

Christian Ponder

Getty Images – @Joel Auerbach

Advertisement

Several speculative notions are circulating within the NFL, such as the belief that the 12th pick in the draft tends to have a lengthier career on the field, often starting all sixteen games in multiple seasons. However, when it comes to the Vikings and Ponder, reality diverged significantly from these hypothetical expectations.

Advertisement

When Ponder emerged from Florida State in 2011, he was highly touted as a quarterback with immense potential. Many envisioned him as the catalyst who would lead the Vikings to success. While he initially garnered praise from teammates for setting rookie records, his career trajectory was soon marred by severe injuries. He entered the league amid a draft class notably lacking in quarterback talent, alongside fellow prospects Blaine Gabbert and Jake Locker, all of whom faced significant challenges in the first round. Although glimpses of promise were evident during Ponder’s tenure with the Vikings, his progress was hindered by recurring injuries. Following a promising sophomore campaign, he struggled to maintain a starting role, starting no more than nine games thereafter and eventually being relegated to backup positions.

Ponder signed with two teams as a backup before ultimately retiring from professional football. Post-NFL, settled in Minnesota, his injuries rendering him essentially ineffective on the field. However, he leads a fulfilling personal life alongside his wife, Samantha Steele, an ESPN reporter, and their two children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

David Carr

Getty Images – @Jim Rogash

The Raiders proudly tout their star quarterback, Derek Carr, but long before his rise, the Carr name was already on NFL scouts’ radar thanks to his older brother, David Carr. Both siblings graduated from Fresno State, with David regarded as a highly sought-after prospect. Great expectations surrounded Carr as he entered the 2002 NFL Draft. The Houston Texans, a new expansion team, secured him as their first overall pick. Carr’s NFL debut with the Texans against the Dallas Cowboys was nothing short of spectacular, resulting in a resounding 19-10 victory. However, this early success was marred by a challenging rookie season, with the Texans finishing at 4-12.

Advertisement

Carr’s career faced significant hurdles from the outset, notably marked by a staggering NFL record of seventy-nine sacks during his rookie season. This trend continued over the next two seasons, with Carr leading the league in sacks. One of the highlights of Carr’s NFL tenure occurred while serving as the New York Giants’ backup quarterback, witnessing the team’s triumph over the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI from the sidelines.

Advertisement

Jon Kitna

Getty Images – @George Gojkovich

Advertisement

Kitna’s NFL journey spanned quite a length, though it wasn’t without its share of challenges. He first garnered attention emerging from Central Washington with promise, only to go undrafted in 1996. Commencing as a backup, Kitna steadily climbed the ranks to secure a starting role by 1999. Initially finding his place in the Seattle Seahawks practice squad, he even earned MVP honors in NFL Europe. His progression from an undrafted player to a starter, culminating in finishing a season with a winning record, marked a significant achievement.

However, Kitna faced adversity, notably in a rough stretch during four games in 2008. He endured a challenging period as part of the Detroit Lions, who infamously finished the season 0-16. Throughout his 14-year career, Kitna exhibited resilience, consistently bouncing back from backup roles to starting positions. Despite announcing his retirement in 2011, Kitna’s involvement in football persisted. He transitioned to coaching at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, a role he held for three years before assuming a coaching position at Waxahachie High School in Texas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chad Pennington

Getty Images @Al Pereira

Pennington’s career trajectory vividly illustrates the paramount importance of maintaining good health. Despite being a versatile athlete and an exceptional quarterback, his promising career was tragically shortened due to a lack of attention to his well-being. From 2000 to 2008, Pennington showcased immense talent, primarily with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. In 2002, Pennington emerged as the Jets’ starting quarterback, demonstrating the ability to revive a struggling team from a 1-4 record to a remarkable 9-7, leading them to the playoffs.

Advertisement

However, his promising momentum was abruptly halted by a devastating rotator cuff injury in the following season, necessitating two surgeries. Despite this setback, Pennington staged a remarkable comeback in 2006, earning him the title of Comeback Player of the Year. Although he faced challenges in 2007, the Dolphins recruited him, where he showcased impressive performance, boasting a remarkable 67.4% completion rate. These achievements catapulted him into the MVP discussion, making him the only player to receive the Comeback Player of the Year award twice. Ultimately, he decided to prioritize his well-being, retiring from professional football. Currently residing in Kentucky, Pennington coaches a middle school football team and spearheads a football program at Sayre School in Lexington.

Advertisement

Vinny Testaverde

Getty Images – @George Gojkovich

Advertisement

Testaverde is renowned as the epitome of durability, earning him the moniker of the true Iron Man. He commenced his illustrious career with the Miami Hurricanes in college before being selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1987 NFL Draft. His career saw an impressive start, a rarity in the unpredictable world of professional football. Remarkably, Testaverde’s tenure on the field spanned an incredible twenty-one years, a feat that few athletes can boast.

He secured his first Pro Bowl selection in his tenth year in the league, a milestone achieved at the age of thirty-three during his inaugural season with the Baltimore Ravens. Two years later, he garnered his second Pro Bowl selection in 1998, his debut year with the New York Jets. Testaverde’s career was marked by resilience and success. In his final season with the Carolina Panthers, he demonstrated his enduring skill by stepping up when Jake Delhomme was sidelined due to injury, an impressive feat considering Testaverde’s age of forty-four at the time. Following his retirement, Testaverde returned to Florida, where he embarked on a coaching role at Tampa’s Jesuit High School, the very place where his football journey began.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kordell Stewart

Getty Images – @George Gojkovich

Stewart garnered a significant fan base thanks to his standout performances during his tenure with the Steelers. While his arm strength may have been considered average compared to his peers, it was his exceptional scrambling ability that set him apart. During the late ’90s, Stewart held the reins as Pittsburgh’s quarterback, showcasing his elite skills on the field.

Advertisement

Despite being a second-round pick, he faced setbacks and disappointments along the way. However, he remained recognizable and possessed the potential to deliver highlight-reel plays. His football career came to a close in 2005, after which he transitioned into analysis, providing insights on NFL games for various media outlets. Stewart also hosts his own talk show on the radio.

Advertisement

Kerry Collins

Getty Images – @Bob Levey

Advertisement

One of the most highly anticipated and hyped quarterback draft picks in NFL history, Collins was selected by the Panthers as the 5th overall pick in 1995. Due to his struggles with alcohol addiction, Carolina eventually parted ways with him. However, Collins made a comeback as a starter with the Raiders, Giants, and Titans, forging a successful career for himself. He is widely recognized as one of the top 20 all-time leaders in total passing yards in the NFL.

After retiring in 2011, Collins pursued his passion for music and aspired to become a songwriter. He has written numerous songs recorded by various country artists. Now residing on a ranch in North Carolina and a farm in Tennessee, Collins appears to be leading a content life away from the spotlight after sixteen years in the NFL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trent Green

Getty Images @Mitchell Layton

Green emerges as one of the most underestimated quarterbacks of his time. His journey began with challenges, including being a low-round draft pick and a stint in the CFL. However, he persevered through adversity to build a commendable career. During his time with the Chiefs, Green became a dependable option at the quarterback position, contributing to some of the franchise’s most memorable seasons.

Advertisement

Despite his achievements, Green often found himself overshadowed by other players during the Y2K era, which hindered his recognition. Nevertheless, upon retiring, he transitioned into broadcasting. Green has garnered numerous humanitarian awards. While his career may not have attained widespread recognition, it remained dynamic and impactful.

Advertisement

Quincy Carter

Getty Images – @Mitchell Layton

Advertisement

Carter entered the spotlight when he stepped in as a replacement for Troy Aikman. However, the Cowboys’ failure to nurture him into a franchise player was evident. With a deep passion for football, Carter persisted through a series of setbacks with the Jets and Cowboys, exploring opportunities in various peripheral leagues. Undeterred by obstacles, he remained committed to the game.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Carter served as an independent youth football coach in his hometown of Georgia. Participed in the Corpus Christi Fury of the American Indoor Football League until 2016. His unwavering dedication to the sport is undeniable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jake Plummer

Getty Images – @John Leyba

Plummer was among those NFL quarterbacks who maintained a modest and understated demeanor, unlike some of the more flamboyant personalities in the league. His presence rarely made headlines, as he preferred to keep a low profile. Although the Cardinals made efforts to groom him into a franchise quarterback, Plummer’s performance never quite reached the anticipated heights. Nevertheless, he showcased considerable skill on the field during his peak.

Advertisement

Plummer serves as a PAC-12 analyst for the conference’s network, a role he assumed around 2013. In addition to his broadcasting duties, he has pursued interests in handball, participating in various tournaments since retiring from football.

Advertisement

Jake Delhomme

Getty Images – @Mitchell Layton Contributor

Advertisement

Delhomme’s journey in the NFL stands as an inspiring tale of overcoming the odds. Starting as an undrafted rookie with the Saints, he swiftly ascended to become the Panthers’ franchise quarterback within a mere five years—a remarkable feat indeed. While Delhomme’s statistics may not have shattered records, his consistent performance made Carolina a formidable competitor throughout his tenure. In 2004, he led the team to a Super Bowl appearance, albeit ending in defeat against the Patriots.

Delhomme serves as the Chairman of the Board for MidSouth Bank, alongside his role on the Board of Directors. Beyond his NFL career, he has embraced various endeavors, notably as a spokesperson for the Bojangles fast-food restaurant, appearing in several commercials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rich Gannon

Getty Images – @Focus On Sport

Gannon’s story is synonymous with perseverance. Despite years of being a spot-starter for various teams like the Redskins, Chiefs, and Vikings, his unwavering patience and endurance eventually paid off when he found a place in Oakland. Initially, it seemed unlikely that Gannon would ever lead a winning team from under center. However, his determined efforts shattered those doubts when he joined the Raiders in 1999.

Advertisement

His crowning achievement came in 2003 when he guided Oakland to the Super Bowl victory and earned the prestigious NFL MVP title. Widely regarded as one of the NFL’s greatest comeback stories, Gannon’s journey continues to inspire. After retiring in 2005, he transitioned into a role as a game analyst for CBS. Additionally, he has made notable contributions to satellite radio through his broadcast work.

Advertisement

Donovan McNabb

Getty Images – @Matt Hazlett

Advertisement

From 1999 to 2009, McNabb held the starting quarterback position for the Philadelphia Eagles, marking a decade of remarkable success. His tenure saw the Eagles reach four NFC Championship games from 2001 to 2004, and he led them to a second Super Bowl appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX. Regarded as an all-time leader for the Eagles in various statistical categories including pass attempts, passing yards, completions, and touchdowns, McNabb left an indelible mark on the franchise.

Following his retirement from professional football, McNabb transitioned to a career in television broadcasting. He contributed to networks such as Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and ESPN Radio. However, McNabb faced a personal challenge in the summer of 2015 when he was arrested for DUI in Gilbert, Arizona. As a result, he was sentenced to 18 days in prison.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Drew Bledsoe

Getty Images – @Timothy T Ludwig

Despite his pivotal role in saving the New England Patriots, Bledsoe’s legacy seemed to fade from public memory over time. As the first overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft, he led the Patriots to Super Bowl XXXI, capturing attention on a grand stage. However, Bledsoe’s career trajectory shifted dramatically when he lost his starting position to Tom Brady, widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Advertisement

Following this transition, Bledsoe continued his career with the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys for another five years, until he was eventually succeeded by a young quarterback named Tony Romo. Retiring in 2007, Bledsoe redirected his focus to the world of winemaking. Alongside a close friend, he co-founded the esteemed Doubleback Winery. The winery gained significant recognition, with one of its wines earning a coveted spot in Wine Spectator’s Top 100 wines list.

Advertisement

Vince Young

Getty Images – @Benjamin Solomon

Advertisement

Young emerged as one of the NFL’s most formidable players, securing his place as the top University of Texas quarterback. His rise to prominence began during his junior year, marked by numerous victories. Under his leadership, the Longhorns clinched the 2005 BCS National Championship, and Young’s stellar performance earned him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2006.

However, despite his promising start, Young’s career took a downturn due to off-field incidents and a strained relationship with former head coach Jeff Fisher. After exiting the NFL primarily in 2014, he attempted a comeback, albeit unsuccessfully. His efforts to join the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL were dashed by another injury setback. In the University of Texas, Young serving as a development officer for alumni relations within the program.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Doug Flutie

Getty Images – @Cindy Ord

A Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback during his time at Boston College, he gained widespread recognition for his iconic touchdown pass against the University of Miami, famously dubbed the Hail Flutie. Executed in November 1984, this pass propelled him from the USFL to the Chicago Bears. Transitioning to the CFL, Flutie amassed a remarkable record, earning him the prestigious CFL Most Outstanding Player award six times. Returning to the NFL, he further solidified his legacy, notably leading the Buffalo Bills as their starting quarterback.

Advertisement

After stints with the San Diego Chargers and a brief tenure with the New England Patriots, Flutie retired from professional football. In his post-playing career, Flutie ventured into sports analysis, serving as a college football analyst for ESPN and ABC. Additionally, he took on the role of color commentator for Notre Dame Football on NBC Sports.

Advertisement

Mark Brunell

Getty Images – @Sam Greenwood

Advertisement

The Green Bay Packers selected quarterback Brunell as the 118th pick in the 1993 NFL draft from the University of Washington. However, with Brett Favre already established as the Packers’ quarterback, Brunell had limited opportunities to showcase his talents. Brunell’s NFL career with the Packers was far from ideal, seeing action in only two games before being traded to the Jaguars for draft picks. Yet, his fortunes changed in Jacksonville, where he emerged as one of the most versatile quarterbacks in the league. This led to three Pro Bowl appearances and lucrative contracts.

Known for his savvy investment approach, Brunell ventured his NFL earnings into various business endeavors. However, many of these ventures failed, resulting in significant financial losses, with reports suggesting he squandered around $50 million. Legal documents reveal investments in nine businesses, with five experiencing substantial losses, notably in fast food chains and real estate projects around Jacksonville. Currently, Brunell serves as an NFL analyst for ESPN and doubles as the head coach of a school in Jacksonville.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brad Johnson

Getty Images – @Stacy Revere

Initially playing in the World League of Football, Johnson transitioned to becoming a division-winning quarterback for the Washington Redskins, later achieving Super Bowl victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, solidifying his status as one of the NFL’s most renowned quarterbacks. However, his career trajectory took a downturn when he assumed a backup role for the Dallas Cowboys, leading to his retirement in 2008.

Advertisement

Since retiring from football, Johnson has dedicated himself to philanthropy, supporting organizations such as the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Brad’s Buddies, Children’s Miracle Network, and Gillette Children’s Hospital. He actively participates in initiatives like Toys for Tots and United Way’s Hometown Huddle and hosts a golf event benefiting the Ronald McDonald House.

Advertisement

Matt Hasselbeck

Getty Images – @Jane Gershovich

Advertisement

Hasselbeck initially gained prominence in the late 1990s as Brett Favre’s backup in Green Bay. He later joined the Seattle Seahawks before the start of the 2001 season. Throughout the entire decade, Hasselbeck held the starting position for the Seahawks and earned three Pro Bowl selections. He played a pivotal role in leading the Seattle Seahawks to Super Bowl XL in 2005.

After announcing his retirement in 2016, Hasselbeck teamed up with his brother Tim, who works as an analyst for ESPN. He successfully replaced the renowned head coach Mike Ditka on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown Show and also makes regular appearances on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown broadcast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael Vick

Getty Images – @Ian Maule

Vick’s journey on the field was marked by a series of highs and lows, starting from his days with the Virginia Tech Hokies in Blacksburg, where his exceptional talent earned him the distinction of being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. Regarded as one of the most talented young players in the game, Vick’s career took a tumultuous turn when he faced legal troubles and served time behind bars.

Advertisement

However, Vick’s undeniable talent granted him a second chance with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he achieved a Pro Bowl selection and earned the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2010. Later, during the Chip Kelly era, Vick found himself benched and eventually released by the Eagles. He officially retired from the NFL in 2015 after his final game. In 2017, he joined Fox Sports as a contributor for the FOX NFL Kickoff show.

Advertisement

Spergon Wynn

Getty Images – @Jonathan Daniel

Advertisement

As the last quarterback selected in the 2000 draft, just before Tom Brady, and drafted in the sixth round, Wynn faced steep odds from the start. Despite the Browns taking a chance on him, his career trajectory didn’t mirror Brady’s success with the Patriots. His professional journey began modestly, appearing in seven games for the Browns, with one start-a painful forty-eight-to-zero loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During his time with the Browns, Wynn’s stats were unremarkable: completing twenty-two of fifty-four passes for a total of a hundred and sixty-seven yards, without scoring any touchdowns and throwing just one interception. He was later sent to the European league to hone his skills before returning to the NFL, where he served as the third-string quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings for two seasons. The lone touchdown of his NFL career occurred on December 30 against the Green Bay Packers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wynn’s football journey took him to various teams until 2006 when the Toronto Argonauts released him. Subsequently, he shifted his focus back to education, earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Texas State, his alma mater. In 2011, he attained an M.B.A. in energy risk management and energy finance from the University of Houston, leveraging Houston’s status as an energy hub. Drawing on his sports background, Wynn now serves as the president of the coaching division at NextPage Sports, an agency specializing in marketing and talent representation for college athletes and coaches.

Tee Martin

Getty Images – @Perry Knotts

Advertisement

Martin was drafted in the fifth round of the 2000 draft, but his rookie season passed without him throwing a single pass—a common scenario for many newcomers. In 2002, he ventured to NFL Europe, playing for the Rhein Fire. Despite their league-best 7-3 record, they fell short in the World Bowl against the Berlin Thunder. Upon returning to the NFL, Martin had a stint with the Oakland Raiders before being released. The following year, he joined the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, but his tenure lasted only a year. With just five seasons in the sport, Tee Martin concluded his playing career, tallying a mere sixty-nine passing yards, thirty-six rushing yards, and one interception—unfortunately, no touchdowns. He attempted eight passes, completing only three.

Advertisement

Transitioning to coaching, Martin embarked on his new career journey as the passing coordinator at Morehouse College in 2006. The subsequent year, he assumed roles as the passing coordinator and quarterbacks coach at North Cobb High School, later transitioning to North Atlanta High School as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In 2009, he accepted a position as the quarterbacks coach at the University of New Mexico under head coach Mike Locksley, marking the beginning of his college coaching odyssey. Martin’s coaching journey continued with stops at the University of Kentucky in 2010, followed by the University of Southern California in February 2012. After several years at USC, he moved to the University of Tennessee in 2019, serving as an assistant head coach and wide receivers coach. Finally, in 2021, Martin joined the Baltimore Ravens as the wide receivers coach, later assuming the role of quarterbacks coach in 2023.

Advertisement

Andrew Luck

Getty Images – @David Madison

Luck emerged as one of the premier quarterbacks throughout the majority of the 2010s, yet in 2019, he sent shockwaves through the football world with his retirement announcement. Selected as the first overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2012, Luck swiftly validated the team’s decision, orchestrating an impressive turnaround from their abysmal 2-14 season to clinch eleven victories. Over the following two seasons, Luck maintained consistency with identical records of eleven wins and five losses. In 2014, he led the league in touchdown passes and propelled the Colts deep into the playoffs, although they fell short of reaching the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, a succession of injuries plagued Luck, limiting him to just one more full season in 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The suddenness of Luck’s retirement announcement was startling, occurring after seven seasons and before his thirtieth birthday, a mere two weeks before the 2019 season commenced. The cumulative toll of injuries had drained the joy from the game for him. Luck candidly revealed that the cycle of injury and recovery had strained his marriage to Nicole, prompting him to prioritize his family over football success. Following his retirement, he embarked on a new chapter by returning to Stanford University as a graduate student, pursuing a master’s degree in education.

Alex Tanney

Getty Images – @Scott Taetsch

Advertisement

Despite amassing numerous college accolades and shattering nearly all of his school’s records, Alex Tanney went undrafted in the 2012 NFL draft. Subsequently, he was picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs. However, his tenure with the Chiefs was marred by a finger injury that landed him on injured reserve. From there, he embarked on a journey across multiple teams in the league, transitioning from the Chiefs to the Cowboys, Browns, Buccaneers, Titans, Bills, and Colts, and eventually circling back to the Titans. His moment on the field arrived on January 3rd, 2016, when he replaced the injured Zach Mettenberger, tossing his inaugural and sole touchdown pass to Dorial Green-Beckham. Following several more years in the league, Tanney found himself signed by the New York Giants, assuming the role of primary backup behind Eli Manning. However, he decided to hang up his cleats, announcing his retirement on February 9, 2021.

Advertisement

Since retiring from active play, like many former quarterbacks, transitioned into coaching. He swiftly joined the coaching staff of the Philadelphia Eagles under head coach Nick Sirianni as an offensive quality control coach. In the following year, he ascended to the role of assistant quarterbacks coach and offensive assistant coach.By 2023, Tanney had been promoted to quarterbacks coach, stepping into the shoes of Brian Johnson, who had been elevated to offensive coordinator. Remarkably, within just three years of coaching in the NFL, Tanney finds himself one step away from becoming an offensive coordinator. Beyond that, the possibilities are wide open, with potential opportunities for a head coaching position on the horizon. Sirianni has praised Tanney’s coaching acumen, highlighting his intelligence and strong rapport with players—a testament to the valuable experience gained during his decade-long NFL career.

Advertisement

Jay Cutler

Getty Images – @Nuccio DiNuzzo

Surprisingly, Jay Cutler stands among the top quarterbacks in Chicago Bears history. Despite never clinching a Super Bowl victory and almost balancing interceptions with touchdowns, Cutler’s tenure coincided with a less-than-stellar period for the Bears. Originally drafted by the Denver Broncos, he spent three seasons with them before being traded to the Bears. During his eight-season stint with the Bears, Cutler led the league twice in interceptions thrown and once in sacks endured. After the Bears bought out the remainder of his contract, Cutler retired in 2016. However, in 2017, the Miami Dolphins sought his services following Ryan Tannehill’s season-ending injury. Although his time in Miami wasn’t particularly remarkable, he did manage to secure a victory against Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following his brief tenure with the Dolphins, Cutler opted to hang up his cleats. He transitioned to television, appearing on his wife Kristin Cavallari’s show, Very Cavallari. Their separation and subsequent divorce brought an end to the show. Since then, Cutler has ventured into entrepreneurship, launching a subscription service named CUTS. Unlike media streaming platforms like Netflix, CUTS delivers premium cuts of meat in every box, catering to Cutler’s lifelong love for exceptional steaks. Additionally, Cutler has delved into podcasting with his show Uncut, boasting numerous episodes. However, the podcast hasn’t seen any new episodes since the fall of 2022, coinciding with Cutler’s launch of the Gratis Brewing Company in Nashville.