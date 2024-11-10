NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes could lose key Super Bowl champion with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly at risk of losing a key member who helped head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes win multiple Super Bowls in the NFL.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have won three Super Bowls in the last five years, but they want to write even more history by leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an unprecedented three-peat in the 2024 NFL season.

The team still appears to be in a position to succeed, though the outlook for next year is more unclear. Apart from potentially losing key contributors in free agency, Reid and Mahomes could see an important member on the Chiefs’ coaching staff pack his bags.

According to a report from Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy could leave Kansas City for a head coaching opportunity in the 2025 NFL season.

“Coaching agents and executives queried by CBS Sports in recent weeks have said former Bears head coach and current Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy should be in the mix for a head coach job this upcoming cycle, where there could be between six and 10 openings across the NFL,” Jones wrote. “Sandwiched between two stints in Kansas City as offensive coordinator was a four-year stop in Chicago as head coach, where he took the Bears to two playoff appearances — their only postseason appearances since 2011.”

Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Losing Nagy would be a huge blow both for Reid and Mahomes, since it would force to make a significant restructure in one of the team’s most important units. With Nagy as OC, the Chiefs have won two straight Super Bowls (LVII, LVIII).

Matt Nagy’s history with Andy Reid

Nagy, 46, has spent most of his coaching career working with Reid. After being part of his staff on the Philadelphia Eagles from 2008 to 2012, Nagy followed Reid to Kansas City in 2013.

After three seasons as quarterback coach, Nagy was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2016. He held that position for two years, before taking the helm of the Chicago Bears ahead of the 2018 NFL season.

Nagy’s experience as HC in the Windy City received mixed reviews, but it didn’t tarnish his reputation in Reid’s eyes. That’s why, after being fired by the Bears in 2022, Nagy found a safety net in Kansas City.

Nagy’s triumphant reunion with Reid, impactful work with Mahomes in Kansas City

A senior assistant and quarterbacks coach in his first year back at Arrowhead, Nagy worked closely with Mahomes en route to Super Bowl LVII victory. And it wouldn’t take long to see his work get rewarded.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy look on prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

With Eric Bienemy taking the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator position on the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2023 NFL season, Reid didn’t hesitate to give the OC job back to Nagy. The unit faced some bumps on the road, but the season once again ended with a Super Bowl win.

Nagy is now looking to help Mahomes and Reid win a third straight championship in Kansas City. His work has been interesting so far, as the Chiefs’ offense is getting the job done despite multiple injuries. Of course, a successful season will probably put Nagy on the map in the coaching cycle for the 2025 NFL season. But the Chiefs still have time to worry about that.