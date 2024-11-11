49ers RB Christian McCaffrey makes blunt admission after returning to action in NFL following injury

After a serious injury, San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey returned to the field and shared his thoughts following the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Week 10 of the NFL witnessed one of the most anticipated returns in the league. Christian McCaffrey, the star RB of the San Francisco 49ers, made his season debut after several months on the sidelines due to injury. Following the victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of Kyle Shanahan‘s key players made it clear how he felt about his comeback.

In the narrow 23-20 victory the Bay Area team secured over Tampa, the long-awaited return of one of their top players took place. McCaffrey not only stepped back onto the field but also played 54 of San Francisco’s 61 offensive snaps, recording 19

After the game, and with the excitement of his return perhaps settling down, the talented RB spoke with the press and shared his thoughts on playing an official game for his team once again, beyond just the victory. touches for a total of 107 yards of offense.

“I’m just happy I’m here. That was a long journey and a lot of long days, so it feels good to win and it feels good to just play in a football game again,” McCaffrey said after 23-20 win, per Fred Goodall of the Associated Press.

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

“That’s the third time I’ve had pads on in eight weeks, so just getting back into the groove. … That was really good for me to do… I feel pretty good. I thought I was going to be a lot more sore, but we’ll see how I feel [Monday],” the RB finally stated.

The coach expressed his excitement about having McCaffrey back

Without a doubt, Christian McCaffrey’s return to the 49ers‘ starting lineup was eagerly anticipated by everyone within the franchise—except, of course, their opponents. Another person who spoke to the media after the game and expressed his joy at having the RB back on the field was none other than head coach Kyle Shanahan, who couldn’t hide his excitement.

“He came out great, which was huge,” head coach Kyle Shanahan stated, according to Kyle Madson of USA Today. “Going to be pumped to have him back next week.”

Next week, the 49ers will face none other than the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 17th, in what will be a pivotal divisional showdown for both teams and their playoff aspirations.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

The Purdy-McCaffrey connection is back

San Francisco’s offense has been hampered by significant injuries throughout the season, including those to McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk, just to name a few. Brock Purdy, the team’s star quarterback, expressed relief at having regained a key piece of his offense.

“I think he was awesome,” Brock Purdy said, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “We had multiple plays with him out of the backfield that were some big plays throwing the ball. Defenses have to scheme that up, they have to acknowledge him, which can open up some other guys. More than anything just seeing how gritty and tough he is, we get behind him. He inspires us and keeps us going and lights that fire in the huddle. It’s huge having him in there.”

San Francisco 49ers upcoming matches