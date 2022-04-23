What would be the first view of a tripleheader in December 2022 has already come to light, one of the men in charge of the league schedule announced what the games will be for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Little by little the NFL is approaching the stage that the schedule will be released, but the league bosses still do not say how many games will be played on special dates such as Christmas or Thanksgiving, but thanks to a recent interview some games are already confirmed for december.

The 2022 NFL season will be as intense as the previous season and even better that Tom Brady is back after a short retirement. Last season was good, the Rams built a team to win the Super Bowl but they still have to show if that team will work to defend the title.

Another league in the US, the NBA, offers games during Christmas since it is a special date for the fans and most of them are at home watching the games. The NFL has everything perfectly planned for the upcoming one, it just hasn't been fully revealed to the public yet.

When are the NFL christmas games in 2022?

The games for Christmas will be played as follows: The games of Week 16 (Christmas Eve) will be played in the afternoon and at the end of that day a Saturday Night Football to close the round. The next day, Sunday, only three games will be played, one at 1:00 PM (ET), another at 4:00 PM (ET) and Sunday Night Football at 8:15 PM (ET).

Week 16

- Saturday (Christmas Eve): Afternoon games starting at 1:00 PM (ET) ending with a 8:15 PM (ET) game.

- Sunday (Christmas Day): first afternoon game at 1:00 PM (ET), second afternoon game at 4:00 PM (ET), night game at 8:15 PM (ET). Tripleheader.

But that "special" Sunday will not be the only tripleheader of the upcoming 2022 NFL season, since during Thanksgiving the league will also offer another tripleheader as it usually does every season, now there will be two during the same season.

All the information about tripleheaders was revealed by Mike North, NFL's vice president of broadcasting during a podcast known as "Sal Sports and Stuff."

