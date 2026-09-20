Bears confirm Caleb Williams injury update after loss vs Vikings in Week 2

The Chicago Bears have confirmed that Caleb Williams suffered a right hamstring injury during Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The quarterback was forced to leave the game in the fourth quarter after going down on a non-contact play while scrambling near the goal line.

Williams immediately appeared to be in significant pain and was attended to by the Bears’ medical staff before being helped off the field. He was eventually taken to the locker room, bringing his afternoon to an early end as Chicago tried to rally against Minnesota.

The Bears have not yet revealed the severity of the hamstring injury or how much time Williams could miss. Head coach Ben Johnson said the team will know more after further evaluation, making the coming days important for determining the quarterback’s status for Week 3.

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Caleb Williams remains positive after suffering hamstring injury

Despite the concerning scene at Soldier Field, Williams reportedly remains positive about his recovery. Mike Florio reported that the Bears quarterback is in good spirits as he prepares to begin the recovery process.

“Bears quarterback Caleb Williams suffered a right hamstring injury while scrambling in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. And while he was in significant pain after it happened, we’re told that he seems to be in ‘good spirits’ about attacking the recovery process.”

That positive outlook is encouraging for Chicago, but the Bears still need to determine the extent of the injury before establishing a timetable. Johnson acknowledged after the game that his first concern was Williams’ knee, and he was relieved that the injury appeared to involve the hamstring instead.

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Williams finished the game 15-of-26 passing for 138 yards and also rushed for 42 yards before leaving. Tyson Bagent replaced him for the final minutes, and the Bears ultimately fell 9-3 to Minnesota.

The Bears now have more than a week before their next game against the Philadelphia Eagles, giving Williams some time to undergo additional testing and begin his recovery. For now, Chicago will wait for more information before determining whether its starting quarterback will be available in Week 3.