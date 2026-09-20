What’s Caleb Williams injury update after QB is out for Bears vs Vikings?

Caleb Williams is officially out for the Chicago Bears against the Vikings after a terrible injury.

Caleb Williams left the Chicago Bears’ Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings with seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, raising immediate concerns about a devastating injury.

Williams had been on the field for most of the afternoon before exiting late in the game. The Bears have not yet confirmed the exact nature or severity of the injury, meaning the initial concern about an Achilles injury remains subject to further evaluation.

The timing of the injury makes it particularly notable for Chicago, as Williams was trying to lead the Bears through another NFC North matchup after an impressive performance in the team’s season opener. More information should become available after the quarterback is evaluated by the team’s medical staff.

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What happened to Caleb Williams?

Caleb Williams appeared to suffer a hamstring injury or an Achilles injury during the fourth quarter and ultimately left the game with approximately seven minutes remaining. The Bears did not immediately provide a definitive diagnosis, but the initial indication is that the quarterback is dealing with a muscular issue. He was carted off the field.

The Bears will likely provide an update on Williams after the game, when the quarterback can undergo a more thorough evaluation. Until that happens, it is too early to determine whether the injury could affect his availability for Chicago’s Week 3 matchup.

For now, the biggest concern is simply determining the extent of the injury. Williams’ status will be something to monitor closely in the coming days, particularly if the Bears’ medical evaluation confirms a significant muscular problem.