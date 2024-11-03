Where to watch Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Buffalo Bills take on Miami Dolphins in a Week 9 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

Buffalo Bills will face off against Miami Dolphins in a Week 9 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans can look forward to a high-stakes battle, with game times and streaming options widely available here to ensure they don’t miss a moment—from the opening kickoff to the last play.

[Watch Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are set to clash, each chasing contrasting season ambitions. For Miami, currently 2-5, the season has been a struggle, but a win here could offer a glimmer of hope and help them inch closer to playoff contention. With inconsistent performances so far, the Dolphins face a critical test as they look to prove they still have something left to fight for this season.

Buffalo arrive with momentum on their side, riding a three-game winning streak and boasting a strong 6-2 record. The Bills are aiming to solidify their position at the top of the standings and will be hungry for a fourth straight victory. With playoff aspirations in sight, Buffalo will look to continue their recent dominance and further distance themselves from their AFC East rivals.

When will the Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins match be played?

Buffalo Bills face Miami Dolphins in the Week 9 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, November 3, with kickoff set for 1:00 PM (ET).

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen – IMAGO / Newscom World

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins in the USA

This NFL game between Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: CBS.