Where to watch Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Denver Broncos will play against Kansas City Chiefs in a highly anticipated Week 18 matchup to close out the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans nationwide can find essential details here, including kickoff times and streaming options, ensuring they stay connected to all the action.

The Kansas City Chiefs, boasting a dominant 15-1 record, have already secured the Division title and Homefield Advantage, leaving them with little at stake other than aiming to cap the regular season with near-perfection.

On the other hand, the Denver Broncos face a high-stakes battle as their postseason hopes hang in the balance. A win guarantees their spot, regardless of results from close pursuers Cincinnati and Miami, but a loss could spell elimination if either rival triumphs. The challenge? Overcoming Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs.

When will the Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs match be played?

Denver Broncos face Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Sunday, January 5. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 PM (ET).

Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos – Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA

This NFL clash between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs will be available for live streaming in the U.S. on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Additionally, fans can tune in to the action on CBS.