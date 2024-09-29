Where to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Los Angeles Chargers take on Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup, including kickoff times and streaming options for fans in the USA.

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in a highly anticipated Week 4 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans can catch all the action with game times and streaming options easily accessible, ensuring they won’t miss a play from the opening kickoff to the final whistle.

The Kansas City Chiefs have kicked off the regular season in dominant fashion, starting with a flawless 3-0 record. Led by Patrick Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl champions secured narrow victories over the Ravens, Bengals, and Falcons. Now, they’ll look to keep their unbeaten streak alive as they head into Week 4 with a chance to improve to 4-0.

Standing in their way are the Los Angeles Chargers, who opened the season strong with two wins but stumbled in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Eager to bounce back, the Chargers aim to spoil the Chiefs‘ perfect start and get back on track with a 3-1 record. This AFC West showdown promises to be a test for both teams as they jockey for early-season momentum.

When will the Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs match be played?

Los Angeles Chargers face Kansas City Chiefs in the Week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, September 29, with kickoff set for 4:25 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Chargers running back Gus Edwards – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA

This NFL game between Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. The game will also air on CBS.