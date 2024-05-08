The NFL has already set the date to release the 2024 regular season schedule.

One of the most anticipated days for thousands of fans is just around the corner as the NFL is ready to reveal the schedule for the 2024 regular season. Of course, the big question is what path Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take to defend the title.

At the moment, some details about the schedule are already known. For example, on the opening weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles will play against the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo on Friday, September 5th.

As it is already a tradition, the winner of the Super Bowl will host the first Thursday Night game, but the opponent for the Chiefs is still up in the air. By the way, the game for the Vince Lombardi trophy will be played on Sunday, February 9th, 2025, in New Orleans.

Is the 2024 NFL schedule out yet?

No. The official date for the release of the 2024 NFL regular season schedule will be next Wednesday, May 15th.

What NFL team has the hardest 2024 schedule?

The Cleveland Browns will have the toughest strength of schedule in the NFL (.547), followed by the Cincinnati Bengals (.536), the Pittsburgh Steelers (.533), the Houston Texans (.526) and the Green Bay Packers (.526).

It’s important to remember that the strength of schedule is determined by considering the quality of opponents from the previous season, so everything could change heading into 2024.