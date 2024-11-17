Where to watch Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Miami Dolphins will face Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 11 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

Miami Dolphins will face off against Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 11 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Find all the game details below, including kickoff time and streaming options for viewers in the USA, so you won’t miss a moment of the action.

It’s a matchup between two teams struggling to climb out of the lower ranks. The Miami Dolphins, sitting at 3-6, have a chance to build on their recent victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Another win would bring them to 4-6, keeping a glimmer of hope alive for a late-season turnaround.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders, at 2-7, are facing long odds for any postseason aspirations, but a win would be a morale boost for their fans. Both teams know the stakes, and with pride and a shot at redemption on the line, they’ll be fighting hard to avoid another loss.

When will the Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders match be played?

Miami Dolphins will take on Las Vegas Raiders in the Week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, November 17, with kickoff set for 1:00 PM (ET).

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders in the USA

This NFL game between Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Other options: CBS.