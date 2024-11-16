Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will face huge challenges in free agency even if they win another Super Bowl.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to make history by winning a third consecutive Super Bowl. The formula for success is the same with legendary veterans like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce supported by an extraordinary defense led by Chris Jones.

Furthermore, during the last few years, general manager Brett Veach has done a sensational job adding key assets through the draft and replacing injured players with free agency splashes. The latest one is DeAndre Hopkins.

However, in such a tough business like the NFL, it’s almost impossible to keep a roster intact even with so many championships. Last year, L’Jarius Sneed left the team to play for the Tennessee Titans, and in the upcoming months, many players could follow that road.

What players are leaving the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency?

During an interview with The Pat McAfee Show, general manager Brett Veach acknowledged that the Kansas City Chiefs are ready to lose many players in free agency even if they win a third consecutive Super Bowl.

“It is difficult because when you do have a lot of these higher paid contracts (Mahomes, Kelce and Jones), we only have so much flexibility. It’s a little tricky. We have a pretty good roster, there’s a lot of football left and we’ll see how the season plays out, but, looking forward to the offseason, we’re going to have some really good players that are free agents. Trey Smith, Nick Bolton or Justin Reid. The reality is that it will be hard to retain all those guys. Hopefully, we’ll retain a couple.”

