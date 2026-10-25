Why aren’t the Jacksonville Jaguars playing today, Oct. 25, in Week 7 of 2026 NFL season?

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2026 NFL campaign is taking a brief pause in Week 7, following a demanding stretch on the road. With the AFC South race heating up, the break could prove important for Liam Coen’s team.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be off on Sunday, October 25, because Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season is their scheduled bye week. The break comes after a two-game trip to London, where Jacksonville faces the Eagles and the Texans.

The timing gives the Jaguars a chance to recover from the physical demands of consecutive international games and prepare for the next stretch of their schedule. They opened the season with a challenging slate.

The bye week offers the team valuable time to rest, address injuries and make adjustments before returning to AFC South play. Liam Coen‘s team is scheduled to return on Sunday, November 1, with kickoff set for 1 PM ET.

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Who will the Jacksonville Jaguars face in Week 8?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 1, 2026, in Week 8 of the NFL season. The AFC South matchup is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at EverBank Stadium in Florida and will be televised on CBS.

Foyesade Oluokun celebrates with teammate Jarrian Jones (Source: Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

The game will mark Jacksonville’s return to action after its Week 7 bye, which follows two consecutive international games in London against the Philadelphia Eagles on October 11 and Houston Texans on October 18.

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The break gives Liam Coen’s team time to recover and prepare for a divisional opponent as the regular season continues. The Colts will present a familiar challenge for Jacksonville, with both teams competing in the AFC South.

Following the matchup with Indianapolis, they will head on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, November 5. They will then visit the Tennessee Titans on November 15 and the New York Giants on November 22.

Key takeaways

Scheduled Week 7 bye gives Jacksonville Jaguars time off on Sunday, October 25.

gives Jacksonville Jaguars time off on Sunday, October 25. Two-game London trip precedes the bye, featuring matchups against Eagles and Texans.

precedes the bye, featuring matchups against Eagles and Texans. Sunday, November 1 marks Jacksonville’s return against the Indianapolis Colts.