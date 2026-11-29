Pavel Zacha, one of the Boston Bruins' key figures, has reportedly drawn interest from several teams ahead of a potential trade, with Minnesota Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets among them.

The Boston Bruins have recently found themselves at the center of attention, as Pavel Zacha‘s name has been heavily linked to potential moves to other teams. However, according to a recent report from The Fourth Period insider David Pagnotta, the player does not appear to be heading to either the Minnesota Wild or the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“I don’t think Pavel Zacha’s gonna get moved,” Pagnotta revealed. This changes the landscape for several teams that had been hopeful about adding the Czech center to their roster.

Zacha was linked to the Wild, especially following Dylan Larkin’s trade to the Montreal Canadiens, but it now appears that Minnesota may have to look elsewhere. Will the Bruins get to keep enjoying Pav‘s goals for a long time to come?

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Zacha appears set to stay in Boston

While Zacha’s name has been making the rounds in NHL trade chatter, neither the Minnesota Wild nor the Columbus Blue Jackets actually submitted formal offers that Boston turned down. Instead, Minnesota simply has Zacha on its radar as a potential target after missing out on Dylan Larkin, whereas the Columbus connection worked the other way around—Boston actually floated Zacha in a package for Kirill Marchenko back in October before the Blue Jackets opted to send him to Toronto for Matthew Knies.

Pavel Zacha #18 of the Boston Bruins.

With extension talks stalled since training camp but the Bruins sitting firmly in the playoff picture, GM Don Sweeney isn’t eager to move his second-line center for futures, meaning any suitor would have to step up with an NHL-ready “hockey trade” piece to pry him out of Boston.

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Battling for position in the Atlantic Division

The Boston Bruins have a prime opportunity to climb the Atlantic Division ladder right at home, with their next three games all taking place at TD Garden. They open the stretch against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 29, followed by visits from the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 1 and the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 5.

Currently sitting fifth in the division at 15–9–1 with 31 points—just six behind first-place Ottawa with three games in hand—Boston is looking to snap a two-game skid and stack points on home ice to jump right back into the top three.

Key takeaways

Boston Bruins reportedly have no intention of moving Pavel Zacha.

of moving Pavel Zacha. Minnesota Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets are two of the teams that have expressed interest in Zacha.

are two of the teams that have expressed interest in Zacha. Bruins will play vs Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 29.