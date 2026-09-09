Why isn’t TreVeyon Henderson playing today for Patriots vs Seahawks in Week 1 of 2026 NFL season?

The New England Patriots will visit the Seattle Seahawks with a huge absence at running back. Find out why TreVeyon Henderson is not available.

The New England Patriots will be without TreVeyon Henderson when they face the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 NFL season opener. Henderson has officially been ruled out of the highly anticipated Super Bowl LX rematch, creating an important absence for a Patriots offense that was hoping to have its explosive young running back available.

Henderson is sidelined because of an ankle injury that has kept him from practicing throughout the week. The second-year running back suffered the injury during practice on August 24 and was unable to recover in time for the Patriots’ trip to Seattle for the opening game of the season.

The absence is particularly significant because Henderson was an important part of New England’s offensive depth chart after an impressive rookie season. He finished 2025 with 911 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns, while also contributing 221 receiving yards and another touchdown through the air. Without him, the Patriots will have to lean more heavily on their remaining running backs against the defending Super Bowl champions.

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Why is TreVeyon Henderson not playing for New England Patriots against Seattle Seahawks?

TreVeyon Henderson is not playing today because of his ankle injury, which has officially ruled him out for the Patriots’ season opener against Seattle. He missed all three practices during the week and was ultimately listed as out, meaning New England will have to adjust its offensive game plan without one of its most explosive weapons.

Henderson’s absence is a major blow to the Patriots’ depth at running back. Although he was not necessarily expected to handle every offensive snap, his combination of speed, explosiveness and receiving ability gave New England another dynamic option alongside its veteran backfield. His production as a rookie made him an important part of the Patriots’ plans entering 2026.

The timing also makes the injury particularly frustrating for Henderson and the Patriots. New England is opening the season against the same Seattle team that defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LX, and Henderson played in that championship game. Now, instead of helping Drake Maye and the Patriots seek revenge, he will have to watch from the sideline while recovering from his ankle injury.

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Who is starting RB for Patriots vs Seahawks?

Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to be the Patriots’ starting running back against the Seahawks and should receive a significantly larger workload with Henderson unavailable. Stevenson remains one of New England’s most experienced offensive players and rushed for 603 yards and nine total touchdowns during the 2025 season.

The Patriots will likely need Stevenson to carry a substantial portion of the rushing workload while also contributing in the passing game. His experience makes him the natural player to take over as the lead back, although Corey Kiner could also see opportunities.

For New England, replacing Henderson’s production will be one of the biggest challenges against Seattle. The Patriots are trying to begin the 2026 season with a statement victory in a Super Bowl rematch, but they will have to do it without one of their most promising young offensive players. With Henderson sidelined, more responsibility falls on Stevenson to lead the Patriots’ ground attack.